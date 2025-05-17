12 Ways You Never Thought To Use Everything Bagel Seasoning

Crunchy, toasty, and nutty — everything bagel seasoning's moreish mixture of black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, salt, garlic, and onion is a reliable pantry staple for many. This versatile combination of dried ingredients was supposedly first developed at a New York deli in the 1970s as a solution for customers who simply couldn't choose just one topping for their bagels. Today, its continuing popularity can be largely attributed to Trader Joe's, which released their signature "Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend" in 2017, with a range of other stores following suit with their own versions.

This delicious blend is, of course, perfectly suited to topping bagels or mixing into a classic cream cheese filling, but there's certainly more to everything bagel seasoning than first meets the eye. In fact, there's a surprisingly vast array of ways to use it in your everyday cooking and baking. This humble seasoning can add heaps of flavor and crunch to everything from meat and fish to comforting pasta dishes and hearty breakfast plates. To get you started, here are 12 creative ways to make the absolute most of that simple shaker sitting in your kitchen cupboard.