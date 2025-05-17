12 Ways You Never Thought To Use Everything Bagel Seasoning
Crunchy, toasty, and nutty — everything bagel seasoning's moreish mixture of black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, salt, garlic, and onion is a reliable pantry staple for many. This versatile combination of dried ingredients was supposedly first developed at a New York deli in the 1970s as a solution for customers who simply couldn't choose just one topping for their bagels. Today, its continuing popularity can be largely attributed to Trader Joe's, which released their signature "Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend" in 2017, with a range of other stores following suit with their own versions.
This delicious blend is, of course, perfectly suited to topping bagels or mixing into a classic cream cheese filling, but there's certainly more to everything bagel seasoning than first meets the eye. In fact, there's a surprisingly vast array of ways to use it in your everyday cooking and baking. This humble seasoning can add heaps of flavor and crunch to everything from meat and fish to comforting pasta dishes and hearty breakfast plates. To get you started, here are 12 creative ways to make the absolute most of that simple shaker sitting in your kitchen cupboard.
Create a nutty crust for baked salmon
Let's kick things off with a mouth-watering way to upgrade your next salmon dinner. The nutty crunch of everything bagel seasoning makes the most incredible pairing for the tender, flaky flesh of this fish, and combining the two couldn't be simpler.
To coat your salmon with everything bagel seasoning, you'll need to use some form of binder to help the seasoning stick to the surface of the fish. This could be a simple brushing of olive oil before scattering the crunchy mixture on top, or try making a compound butter by stirring the bagel seasoning into softened butter. This can then be spread onto the salmon before baking or air-frying. Cooking methods that require flipping the fish, like pan-frying or grilling, are probably best avoided here, since the topping will still tend to fall off if turned upside-down.
Everything bagel salmon will taste fantastic with a variety of sides, such as buttery baby potatoes and steamed greens, or a medley of colorful roasted veggies. You could also add the crusted fish to a wholesome rice bowl, along with some fresh, crunchy cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion, plus a dollop of spicy sriracha cream cheese, for a nod to those classic bagel flavors.
Toss it through a batch of buttery popcorn
The toasty, savory goodness of everything bagel seasoning is the perfect addition to a batch of buttery popcorn. It can help you to jazz up your bowlful, without the need to reach for unhealthier, sugary add-ins, and you can absolutely pair it with other savory ingredients too.
To transform your next movie night treat, start by tossing your pre-popped corn with some melted butter. Then, it's a simple case of sprinkling over the everything bagel seasoning and giving the mixture another good toss. If you fancy, you could amp up the aromatic flavor by adding some minced fresh garlic to the butter, or spice things up with a scattering of red pepper flakes. E
verything bagel seasoning will also taste wonderful with herbs like basil, rosemary, and dill, which can be added to the popcorn in dried form. Grated Parmesan cheese is another excellent popcorn enhancer that would complement the saltiness of the everything bagel seasoning fantastically. To go all out with a trail mix-style popcorn, try incorporating other crunchy add-ins such as mini pretzels, cereal, or chopped nuts.
Sprinkle it over a ramen bowl
With sesame seeds already being a go-to garnish for a soul-warming bowl of ramen, why not take things to the next level of deliciousness and swap them out for everything bagel seasoning? It's a topping that doesn't get the attention it deserves, despite making perfect sense. A simple sprinkling will add plenty of flavor and texture, which'll fit in beautifully alongside all of the classic ramen ingredients.
Whether you're whipping up a convenient instant ramen or going all out with a fresh, topping-loaded bowl, just grab that shaker and add as much everything bagel seasoning as your heart desires. Its distinct nuttiness will taste amazing with fresh aromatics such as ginger, garlic, and green onions, and blend seamlessly with the umami richness of soy- and miso-based broths. That signature crunch contrasts with the chewy texture of the noodles wonderfully, too. Meat-wise, pork belly or chicken will taste great with the sesame element of the seasoning, whilst greens such as pak choi or shredded cabbage work especially well with the garlicky notes. Don't forget to finish everything off with a gloriously jammy egg!
Use it to top mac and cheese
We often see macaroni and cheese topped with a layer of crisp, golden breadcrumbs, but that's not the only way to add crunch to this comforting favorite. Enter everything bagel seasoning — the secret weapon for elevating gooey, cheesy pasta.
Firstly, you'll need to prepare the pasta and sauce. Whilst the macaroni boils, make the cheese sauce by melting butter, adding flour to form a roux, then gradually stirring in milk and cream. Once everything is nice and thick, stir in your shredded cheeses of choice, such as cheddar, Parmesan, or even cream cheese, to continue the bagel theme. You might like to add a dash of garlic powder and onion powder as well, to incorporate some of the flavors of the bagel seasoning into the sauce.
With the sauce and cooked pasta combined, transfer the mac and cheese to a baking dish. Now, it's ready for that game-changing topping. Mix your everything bagel seasoning with some melted butter, plus a handful of panko breadcrumbs if desired, and scatter it all over the cheesy pasta. Pop the dish under the broiler for a couple of minutes, and you'll have a beautifully toasted, crunchy topping packed with savory depth.
Pair it with eggs
Eggs and everything bagel seasoning are a truly winning combination, and there are endless ways to combine these two beauties. The seasoning can serve as a simple garnish for fried, scrambled, or poached eggs, bringing a crunchy, nutty flair to your brunch plate. It's also incredible when scattered atop a platter of creamy deviled eggs, perhaps alongside some herb-infused breadcrumbs. Another great way to enjoy this combo is briefly frying the seasoning in an oiled pan, before cracking an egg directly on top. This way, as the egg fries, a delicious crust will form on the bottom. The natural way to serve this crispy creation is in a toasted bagel, of course!
If egg salad is your go-to sandwich filler, try mixing some bagel seasoning with the mashed hard-boiled eggs and mayo. It'll work great with other crunchy add-ins like finely diced celery or red onions, as well as tangy condiments such as Dijon mustard or lemon juice.
To elevate an omelette, sprinkle the seasoning over your chosen fillings before folding the egg layer over. For a bagel-inspired frittata, incorporate smoked salmon, cream cheese, and sliced red onions into the egg base, and sprinkle a generous layer of everything bagel seasoning on top before baking everything in the oven.
Mix it into homemade burger patties
When it comes to burgers, making your own from scratch is always a great approach for ensuring maximum quality and flavor. A typical beef burger recipe will consist of ground beef, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, and pepper, with finely diced onion or a dash of Worcestershire sauce being popular additions too. However, everything bagel seasoning can give your homemade patties an unexpectedly tasty twist. The poppy and sesame seeds offer a subtle hint of nuttiness, whilst the onion and garlic elements do an excellent job of amping up the savory flavor. It can also be a great tool for binding the other burger ingredients together.
You can either incorporate the everything bagel seasoning thoroughly into the patty mixture or, for a more noticeable layer of crunch, scatter the seasoning onto the patties after shaping them. With this method, the burgers will develop a mouth-watering, toasted crust as they cook. Whichever technique you choose, stack the finished burgers in a toasted, seeded bun with all your favorite toppings. They'd be exceptional with a dollop of herbed sour cream, some zesty guacamole, or a slice of juicy beefsteak tomato.
Use it to coat sushi rolls
Sesame seeds have long been a staple in Japanese cuisine, and fresh sushi rolls often come adorned with a nutty sesame coating. Therefore, making the step up to an everything bagel coating is really a no-brainer. The coarse texture and multi-tonal nature of the seasoning is ideal for giving the rolls an eye-catching look, whilst delivering that irresistible taste and crunch.
This technique works best with uramaki, or "inside-out" sushi. With these rolls, the sticky rice layer sits on the outside of the nori and fillings, providing the perfect canvas for coating. To make your own, first cover a bamboo mat with plastic wrap, and place a sheet of nori on top. Spread some seasoned sushi rice evenly onto the nori, then generously scatter it with the everything bagel seasoning. Now you can use the plastic wrap to flip the nori over, so the rice is facing down, and add your fillings.
Bagel-inspired ingredients such as smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, egg, or avocado will make fitting accompaniments to the salty, savory seeds. The final step is tightly rolling everything up and slicing the sushi into pleasing, bite-sized rounds.
Bake a bagel casserole
Ok, bagels are great, but they're even better when baked into a cheesy breakfast bagel casserole. This impressive yet straightforward recipe takes the classic brunch duo of bacon and eggs and transforms them into a hearty, shareable bake. It wouldn't be complete without a good scattering of everything bagel seasoning.
This casserole begins with sliced bagels, which are buttered, cut into semi-circles, and shingled into a cast iron skillet. Next, we nestle slices of cheese and cooked bacon between the bagel pieces, before pouring over a mixture of eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.
Then comes that all-important finishing touch. Sprinkle the everything bagel seasoning over the casserole, and pop the skillet into the fridge for at least 30 minutes, so the bagels can soften in the liquid. Once baked, the egg mixture will puff up beautifully and take on the salty richness of the bacon and cheese, with the bagels golden, tender, and enhanced by that amazing crunchy seed topping.
Add it to Chex Mix
The great thing about Chex Mix is its versatility, and there are plenty of ways to customize a homemade batch to your taste or dietary requirements. If you haven't tried adding everything bagel seasoning to this crunchy creation yet, what are you waiting for?! It's a subtle mix-in that serves as an excellent base for building flavor with other savory additions, without overpowering the core elements of the mix.
Start by choosing your Chex Mix components. Chex cereal and mini pretzels are the tried-and-true staples for any good mix, but you can also incorporate nuts, goldfish crackers, potato sticks, or even some contrasting sweet additions like M&Ms or chocolate chips. However, our favorite mix-in for an everything bagel-infused Chex Mix has to be mini bagel chips. These crispy morsels come in a few different flavors, such as garlic, salt and pepper, or, conveniently, "everything bagel", which will no doubt be a delicious match for the seasoning itself.
Once you've tossed together the main components of the Chex Mix, prepare the coating. This is where the everything bagel seasoning will come into play. Stir the seasoning into melted butter, along with some extra salt, garlic powder, and onion powder, plus a dash of Worcestershire sauce for extra savory richness. Pour the mixture over the dry ingredients, toss thoroughly, and microwave everything for around five minutes until perfectly toasty. The result will be a satisfying snack that most definitely brings the bagel vibes.
Whip up some savory oatmeal
That's right, oatmeal doesn't always have to be topped with sweet fruits and syrups. Savory oatmeal is a heartier and healthier way to enjoy this beloved breakfast staple, and everything bagel seasoning should be on your radar as a topping for your morning bowlful.
When prepping the oats, you can either cook them in water with a pinch of salt or in vegetable or chicken broth for a rich, savory taste. Some recipes incorporate shredded cheese, which is melted into the warm, creamy oats towards the end of cooking, or a splash of soy sauce for a pleasing umami hit. With the oatmeal base ready, go ahead and add your toppings. There's plenty of room for creativity here, with breakfast classics like fried eggs, bacon, and avocado being sure to go down a treat. Sauteed mushrooms or garlicky wilted spinach would also taste amazing, and fresher, crunchier toppings like cherry tomatoes, cucumber, or even diced apple make great choices too.
Once you've loaded up your bowl as desired, it's time for the crowning glory — everything bagel seasoning. Its crunch will balance the creaminess of the oatmeal brilliantly, whilst giving the savory toppings a nutty, aromatic lift.
Add it to cheese scone dough
Want to give your next batch of cheese scones a flavorful upgrade? Everything bagel seasoning is the way to go. You can mix it into the dough itself and scatter it atop the scones before baking to create a glorious toasty coating. To create a top-tier flavor pairing, infuse the dough with some rich cream cheese, rather than the standard cheddar.
To make a batch of everything bagel cheese scones, you'll first combine the dry ingredients. That's the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and everything bagel seasoning. Then, cut the cream cheese into the mixture until you have a breadcrumb-like consistency. Stir in a mixture of eggs and buttermilk, followed by a sprinkle of grated Parmesan for extra cheesiness, and some diced green onions to give the scones an aromatic boost, then bring everything together into a sticky dough.
Once rolled and cut, brush your scones with extra buttermilk and sprinkle more of the bagel seasoning on top. The baked scones will be deliciously fluffy and moist, with that sesame-garlic flavor shining through. Serve them with salmon and cream cheese for the ultimate bagel-esque experience.
Upgrade your grilled cheese
A grilled cheese is arguably perfect just as it is, but trust us, everything bagel seasoning will give this gooey delight a serious upgrade. Here, a great way to use it is added to the outside of the bread where it'll toast up brilliantly, making those mouth-watering nutty flavors even more pronounced. You could, however, sprinkle it inside the sandwich instead.
First, grab two slices of your favorite bread. Spread the outsides with butter, and sandwich your cheeses of choice in between them. Then, sprinkle a little Parmesan onto the outside of the sandwich, on both sides. As this melts, it'll help the seasoning stick to the bread. Finally, press on the everything bagel seasoning, and fry the sandwich in butter, until irresistibly crisp and golden, with the cheese inside melted to gooey perfection.
Another take on the everything bagel grilled cheese is to swap the bread component for an actual everything bagel. Each half of the bagel can be inverted, so the domed, seeded layer is on the inside of the sandwich, and the outer layer is flat, making it easier to fry evenly. With this approach, you could boost the crunch by coating the outside with bagel seasoning, too.