Everything You'll Ever Need To Know About Instant Ramen

Instant ramen might've started as a postwar Japanese innovation meant to cheaply feed a hungry nation, but it didn't stay contained in this role for long. What began as a humble block of deep-fried wheat noodles became a global legend among convenience foods in just a few decades. By the early 2000s, it was everywhere — from college dorms and construction sites to prison commissaries, and even outer space. Its appeal? Limitless versatility, a dirt-cheap price tag, and the fact that you can find it in just about any convenience store.

But this easy-to-make meal has a lot more going for it than just convenience. Get inspired by the culinary hacks of both social media cooks and prison chefs, discover clever ways to reuse leftover seasoning packets, and learn how to turn basic store-bought ramen into something special. Find out how much you're supposed to eat in one sitting, revisit bizarre discontinued flavors, and explore the places where you can design your own Cup Noodles.