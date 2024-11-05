20 Seasonings That Will Give Ramen A Flavor Boost

Whether you like your ramen simple or extravagant, there are dozens of seasonings that can provide a quick flavor infusion to take it to the next level. If you're looking for something to change up ordinary ramen into something crave-worthy, the answer may already be sitting in your spice cabinet or refrigerator. We've found spices that add new flavor notes while deepening umami, acidic, spicy heat, and other flavor profiles.

Advertisement

Since the type of ramen we enjoy today first became popular in Japan, we've included some Japanese seasoning add-ins. However, with instant ramen noodles being cheap and easy to make, it's a soup that has gained fans around the world. So, we've looked to seasonings from around the world to help inspire your next hot and steaming bowl. These 20 seasonings we mention can certainly be used on their own to add extra flavor, but many of them are even better when you use them in concert with contrasting aromatics and seasonings. These 20 are just a start. Mix and match and look in your cabinet to see what else might add the extra punch of flavor you're looking for.