The Freshest Way To Upgrade Instant Ramen For Extra Flavor
Cooking on a budget? In the past, we've showed you how to upgrade a cheap cut of roast beef and improve a cheap cut of chicken. Today, we're sharing more ideas for elevating one of the most popular budget foods of all time: Instant ramen.
For our number one tip, we went straight to Chef James Bailey, Executive Chef at Momofuku Las Vegas, where ramen is the star of spectacular entrees made with shiitake mushrooms and spicy miso. "Fresh ingredients like scallions or bean sprouts are a huge level up as a topping," he explained, "since it balances out a lot of the 'processed' sodium qualities about instant ramen." Vegetables also provide an opportunity to add color. A few curls of peeled orange carrots or bright green cilantro leaves can make the noodles look much more appetizing while adding vitamins and minerals to the bowl.
Bailey also suggested, "Adding your favorite protein, even something convenient like rotisserie chicken, helps for a more leveled-up flavor." From hard boiled eggs to fried tofu, this is a great way to boost nutrition, too. And while noodles can be filling, protein is the most effective nutrient for sating people's appetites, so no one will leave the table feeling hungry.
More ways to make magic with ramen
Another way to add character to ramen is to switch up the sauce. From sriracha to a smoky sesame oil & peanut butter blend to tangy Buffalo hot sauce, one of the best ways to seriously upgrade your instant ramen is to ditch the flavor packet in favor of something more unique (and often less salty). That can serve as a starting point for enhancing your dish. For example, peanut butter and sesame oil go well with fresh cucumbers, and Buffalo hot sauce is a natural with breaded chicken.
Adding texture can boost the appeal of a bowl of noodles, too. Mixing in some bouncy mushrooms, crisp peas or peppers, and crunchy broccoli makes each forkful an adventure, and a sheet of dried seaweed can provide crispiness and umami flavors. A garnish of roasted pine nuts or almond slivers is always welcome, too. Finally, don't overlook the power of herbs and spices. Red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, or Japanese shichimi can all change ramen for the better. Borrow one — or several — of these ideas, and turn your budget meal into something everyone looks forward to eating.