The Freshest Way To Upgrade Instant Ramen For Extra Flavor

Cooking on a budget? In the past, we've showed you how to upgrade a cheap cut of roast beef and improve a cheap cut of chicken. Today, we're sharing more ideas for elevating one of the most popular budget foods of all time: Instant ramen.

Advertisement

For our number one tip, we went straight to Chef James Bailey, Executive Chef at Momofuku Las Vegas, where ramen is the star of spectacular entrees made with shiitake mushrooms and spicy miso. "Fresh ingredients like scallions or bean sprouts are a huge level up as a topping," he explained, "since it balances out a lot of the 'processed' sodium qualities about instant ramen." Vegetables also provide an opportunity to add color. A few curls of peeled orange carrots or bright green cilantro leaves can make the noodles look much more appetizing while adding vitamins and minerals to the bowl.

Bailey also suggested, "Adding your favorite protein, even something convenient like rotisserie chicken, helps for a more leveled-up flavor." From hard boiled eggs to fried tofu, this is a great way to boost nutrition, too. And while noodles can be filling, protein is the most effective nutrient for sating people's appetites, so no one will leave the table feeling hungry.

Advertisement