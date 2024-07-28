The Japanese Spice Blend That Deserves A Place In Your Kitchen

One of the great things about living in our modern, international world is that you can stumble on a spice blend from any country, and suddenly, it's your new favorite seasoning for everything. You may have stumbled on Puerto Rican sazon while looking up rice recipes, and then next thing you know, you're rubbing it on chicken, seasoning beans, and dashing it over stews every week. For cooks in the U.S., these spice blends aren't just delicious, either, they often provide a unique flavor profile that you don't find in your favorite seasonings and pantry spice blends. That's why Tasting Table likes to reach out to experts to get their recs on go-to spice blend that they use to liven up their dishes. And in the case of Nami Mori chef Takahiro Sakaeda, he can't get enough of the Japanese spice blend shichimi.

Sakaeda told us, "It's so simple, but I love shichimi!" and went on to explain that shichimi, which is also labeled shichimi togarashi, is made "with Yuzu, Ginger, Red Chili powder, seaweed, black and white sesame and Sansho." Shichimi togarashi dates back hundreds of years to 17th century Tokyo and translates as "seven-flavor chili pepper." As an all-purpose spicy seasoning it gets used on soups, seafood, noodles, and grilled Japanese yakitori skewers. Like many popular spice blends, shichimi can vary by recipe. In addition to some of the ingredients Sakaeda listed, it may also include things like poppy seeds, hemp powder, and mustard.