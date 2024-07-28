The Japanese Spice Blend That Deserves A Place In Your Kitchen
One of the great things about living in our modern, international world is that you can stumble on a spice blend from any country, and suddenly, it's your new favorite seasoning for everything. You may have stumbled on Puerto Rican sazon while looking up rice recipes, and then next thing you know, you're rubbing it on chicken, seasoning beans, and dashing it over stews every week. For cooks in the U.S., these spice blends aren't just delicious, either, they often provide a unique flavor profile that you don't find in your favorite seasonings and pantry spice blends. That's why Tasting Table likes to reach out to experts to get their recs on go-to spice blend that they use to liven up their dishes. And in the case of Nami Mori chef Takahiro Sakaeda, he can't get enough of the Japanese spice blend shichimi.
Sakaeda told us, "It's so simple, but I love shichimi!" and went on to explain that shichimi, which is also labeled shichimi togarashi, is made "with Yuzu, Ginger, Red Chili powder, seaweed, black and white sesame and Sansho." Shichimi togarashi dates back hundreds of years to 17th century Tokyo and translates as "seven-flavor chili pepper." As an all-purpose spicy seasoning it gets used on soups, seafood, noodles, and grilled Japanese yakitori skewers. Like many popular spice blends, shichimi can vary by recipe. In addition to some of the ingredients Sakaeda listed, it may also include things like poppy seeds, hemp powder, and mustard.
Japanese shichimi is a full-flavored spice blend with endless uses
Shichimi can include a lot of complex flavors of earth and warm spices, but its primary profile is spicy, tangy from the citrus, and umami. The red chili peppers are the most essential, and it's definitely a heat-forward spice mix. The tang comes not only from the dried citrus peel, but also from sansho, which is a green Japanese peppercorn that has a flavor reminiscent of yuzu or grapefruit. The savory umami side of shichimi comes from flakes of nori, the common Japanese dried seaweed that provides a deep seafood taste and some mild sweetness as well. While your local supermarket may not carry it, shichimi can easily be found on online retailers.
The first dishes you'll want to try shichimi out on are the ones it's most popular on in Japan. For noodle dishes like ramen, udon, and soups, it can add a lively kick of spice and brightness as a finishing seasoning. Try it as a rub on steak or a simple roast chicken as well. But with such a strong, well-balanced flavor that delivers acid and umami, shichimi is really great on grilled shishito peppers, vegetables and potatoes, or just sprinkled on white rice. Any time you have something a little bland that you want to turn into a quick and satisfying side dish, shichimi can come to the rescue.