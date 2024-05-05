Yakitori: A Japanese Street Food With A Rich Tradition

Most culinary cultures have their versions of skewered and grilled meat that are served as street food, and Japan is no exception. A staple in Japanese cuisine, yakitori is served everywhere, from street stalls to high-end restaurants to traditional pubs called izakayas. More specifically, it's a hallmark of the izakaya culture of casual and communal drinking where locals stop at a bar for some beer or sake and sticks of yakitori on their way home from work.

Today in the West, yakitori has taken to mean any type of meat that's skewered and grilled, from beef to pork to chicken. Traditionally, however, it refers to grilled chicken, as the direct translation of its name implies: 'yaki,' which means 'to grill' and 'tori,' which means 'bird.' Grilled skewered beef and pork fall under the broader term kushiyaki, which also includes all types of skewered meat including offal, seafood, and vegetables.

While it's ubiquitous now, yakitori took a while to take hold among the Japanese. Japan was traditionally a Buddhist country, and eating meat was prohibited during the Edo Period, which lasted from 1603 to 1868. The restriction was more stringent against eating pork and beef — although consuming chicken was also looked down upon. The only sources of meat that were deemed acceptable were wild birds (quail, pheasants), ducks, and sparrows, which people would hunt and cook by skewering. This was the earliest form of yakitori, and the cooking style was first mentioned in a 1682 cookbook.