12 Best Ramen Noodle Recipes

Take a look at your pantry. You probably see the typical staples: cans from recipes you intended to make but haven't gotten round to yet, perhaps some extra ketchup bottles ready for when the current one finishes, maybe some partially used boxes of pasta. Among your pasta, you might even have some instant ramen packages all set for a quick lunch or speedy dinner. The good news is that if you have instant ramen on hand, you're only a few more ingredients away from creating an absolutely delicious dish.

Ramen is one of those iconic college meals that can be prepared quickly and easily by nearly anyone, and it's one of our favorite late-night snacks. We often enjoy dressing it up with sriracha or even cheese ─ but even beyond these additions, there's so much more you can do to make your instant ramen come alive. Seeing how ramen can go from a cheap food that you have lying around your dorm room to something you make as an adult looking for a hearty meal, has a very full-circle sort of feel to it. And the thought of that, just like a bowl of ramen, warms us right up. So get your instant packets ready; here are some creative ramen noodle recipes to make your next batch that much more delicious.