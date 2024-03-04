Meal Prep-Friendly Ramen Jars Recipe

The days when you have your lunch or dinner pre-made, conveniently sitting in the fridge waiting for you, are without a doubt, the best days. No need to spend a moment of thought on the decision of what to eat, and no time out of your busy day to stop and create a meal. Many people have packed schedules with work, school, or other commitments, leaving little time for meal preparation, and making a few meals ahead of time can be worth its weight in gold during a busy week. Additionally, prepped meals give you more control over ingredients, making it easier to eat healthier and avoid unhealthy convenience meals.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for meal prep-friendly ramen jars and says, "In this recipe, I've combined hearty vegetables that stay fresh all week and a homemade sauce that is much less sodium-heavy than the dry seasoning packet that often accompanies ramen." When it comes time to enjoy one of these vibrant little ramen jars, simply pour over some hot water, wait a few minutes, then voila — lunch or dinner is served without the fuss.