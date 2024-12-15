Here's What You're Eating In A Packet Of Ramen Seasoning

Ever wonder what you're eating in a packet of instant ramen seasoning? While it tastes like magic dust, it includes ingredients that may already be in your pantry: dehydrated aromatics, vegetables, and herbs, umami powder or stock granules, salt, spices, sugar, soy sauce powder, and monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavor enhancer that is not bad for you.

These ingredients are not just randomly added to a packet of ramen seasoning — they work together in harmony to add flavor and umami to your instant noodles, making them constantly craveable and satisfying. The herbs, aromatics, and vegetables can include dried shallots, garlic, onion, chives, scallions, cilantro, carrots, and corn. And the umami powder can be made from chicken or mushroom.

MSG, which is also found in Doritos, Pringles, and fast food like Chick-fil-A and KFC, amplifies all of the umami from the soy sauce powder and stock granules, leaving a lingering pleasant savoriness on the tongue as you enjoy your instant noodles. As for the addition of sugar, the sweetness helps balance the savoriness and salinity. So while instant noodles are sodium-heavy, the broth won't taste overpoweringly salty. As for the spices found in the seasoning packets (like cumin and coriander), they add complexity and depth to the noodles and broth.

