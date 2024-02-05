Boost The Umami Power Of Bland Instant Ramen With A Dash Of Japanese Seasonings

As humbling as it may seem, instant ramen can be a true life-saver for all those busy days, or whenever you're just not in the mood for elaborate cooking. Easy and simple with so many varieties to choose from, it's a fantastic quick fix. The downside, however, is its lack of flavor depth which can make the meal feel somewhat bland. Fortunately, there's nothing a little Japanese seasoning can't fix. In fact, with just a sprinkle of togarashi or furikake, you'll get an exquisite umami boost that makes the dish feel just like actual ramen.

Togarashi — a spice blend that includes yuzu lemon zest, ginger, chili powder, seaweed, sesame seeds, and Japanese cardamon — is a top-notch choice for all things noodles in Japan. It offers an exhilarating kick of heat as well as other nuances that never fail to perk up the dish. Similarly, furikake emphasizes more on a nutty, salty taste thanks to its main ingredient being nori seaweed.

Japanese condiments, much like the cuisine itself, are incredibly versatile and adaptable. They can easily transform the typical one-dimensional manufactured flavor into a delectable complexity. Laced into the usual sour, spicy, or salty broth are deeply intriguing umami notes that bring a well-rounded, exciting twist to the same old, familiar staple.