Crushed Instant Ramen Noodles Give Any Salad A Tasty, Crunchy Bite

When preparing a salad, you crave a crispy element and usually add garlicky croutons, but alas, you're freshly out. But within your pantry are packs upon packs of instant ramen you've stockpiled in case of a zombie apocalypse. It's a sudden eureka moment for you. While we often associate those humble instant noodle packets with quick, hot meals, they have precooked noodles (usually pre-fried) just waiting for their moment to shine.

The nostalgia of munching on instant ramen packets, whether during late-night high school or college study sessions or as a quick meal fix, is something many can relate to. These iconic noodles have been a staple for decades worldwide, but we primarily recognize them in their soupy avatar. However, here's a deliciously inventive twist on these beloved noodles: Add crushed instant ramen noodles to any salad to give it a tasty, crunchy bite. This fun food hack can redefine your salad experience and turn any salad into a crunchy ramen noodle salad. When you combine crushed instant ramen noodles with other ingredients such as sliced almonds or seeds, the texture is amplified, adding variety, depth, and life to any basic salad.