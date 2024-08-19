Coat Your Salmon In Everything Bagel Seasoning For A Flavorful Crunch

There are so many different ways to prepare salmon that making the fish dish is nearly effortless, short of choosing your preferred mix of flavors and textures. From a classic blackened salmon recipe to any number of easy-baked salmon options, the possibilities for weeknight dinners and beyond will fill your meal-planning calendar. If you enjoy the flavors of an everything bagel topped with lox, try a spin on this clever combo — and hold the cream cheese. Encrust your salmon with an everything bagel seasoning blend to savor all the flavors of a breakfast classic, suitable for a savory dinner dish.

You might already be aware that the secret to the best DIY everything bagel seasoning lies in the salt, but what else does this delightful blend of spices contain that will turn your fish into an irresistible dinnertime must-have? Although some recipes might have slight variations, the general makeup of everything bagel seasoning contains toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, and the aforementioned salt. All of this together is, of course, perfect on a bagel and just as tasty when used to coat or crust your salmon. All you need is the right binder to keep everything together for cooking your salmon in your preferred style.