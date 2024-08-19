Coat Your Salmon In Everything Bagel Seasoning For A Flavorful Crunch
There are so many different ways to prepare salmon that making the fish dish is nearly effortless, short of choosing your preferred mix of flavors and textures. From a classic blackened salmon recipe to any number of easy-baked salmon options, the possibilities for weeknight dinners and beyond will fill your meal-planning calendar. If you enjoy the flavors of an everything bagel topped with lox, try a spin on this clever combo — and hold the cream cheese. Encrust your salmon with an everything bagel seasoning blend to savor all the flavors of a breakfast classic, suitable for a savory dinner dish.
You might already be aware that the secret to the best DIY everything bagel seasoning lies in the salt, but what else does this delightful blend of spices contain that will turn your fish into an irresistible dinnertime must-have? Although some recipes might have slight variations, the general makeup of everything bagel seasoning contains toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, and the aforementioned salt. All of this together is, of course, perfect on a bagel and just as tasty when used to coat or crust your salmon. All you need is the right binder to keep everything together for cooking your salmon in your preferred style.
Everything bagel seasoned salmon tips
When cooking salmon with a coarse coating like everything bagel seasoning, it's good to employ the use of a binder to keep your seasoning blend properly adhered to the fish. For example, olive oil is a common binding agent for a variety of proteins and vegetables. You could also try making a uniquely flavored compound butter with everything bagel seasoning to coat your fish for cooking. This is especially easy if you've previously made your own everything bagel seasoning blend and have it on hand to combine with butter. Whether you toss it on the BBQ, bake it in the oven, or grill it on the stovetop, your fish is sure to come out tasting richly flavorful and can be paired with a lot of different complementary sides.
When considering what to serve with fish, it's also important to think of how your entree has been seasoned. With an everything bagel seasoned salmon, there are already a lot of bold flavors at play and a fair amount of saltiness. As such, you might want to counter that with a simple green salad or an array of steamed vegetables. If there's a particular element in your everything bagel seasoning that you'd like to highlight such as garlic, you can also amp up the flavor of your side dishes with recipes like a sauteed garlic Swiss chard. Any way you prepare your everything bagel seasoned salmon, it will definitely be a big hit.