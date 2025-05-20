Here's The Best Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water To Pick Up At Costco
Costco is superb for bulk-buying products you know and love. But if you want to try something new, it can be off-putting to purchase a giant case of something you might not like. After all, who hasn't made a bulk-buy regret and been left with a huge tub of mixed nuts that no one in the family wants to eat? That's why we tried a variety of Kirkland Signature sparkling waters to help you decide which one you'd like to pick up on your next wholesale grocery haul. The champion contender? Unexpectedly, it was the peppy and vibrant grapefruit flavor.
The winner in our list of 7 Costco Kirkland sparkling waters, ranked worst to best, this calorie-free drink was bright, fruity, and full of citrusy flavor that lingered on the tongue. Unlike other grapefruit-flavored sodas or beverages that can have an astringent note, it didn't have a bitter or tart quality, which was wholly surprising. Rather, it had a strong, but not overwhelming, flavor. The bitter edge of some grapefruit flavored drinks sets them apart from other sweeter citrusy-based options made from orange or lemon, but Kirkland's version hit the mark. While some people can be deterred by the bitter aftertaste of grapefruit flavored drinks, this iteration was spot on.
Kirkland's grapefruit flavored sparkling water is sold in a variety pack of 35
Kirkland's grapefruit flavored sparkling water is sold in a canned variety pack along with lime and lemon flavors. All three of these varieties are calorie-, sodium-, and sweetener-free, but it appears the grapefruit flavor is the most popular among consumers. In fact, on a Reddit thread devoted to discussing the beverage, one commenter wrote, "I drink these like it's my job. Helped me kick a 40 year pepsi habit cold turkey!"
Others said they'd prefer it if they could buy a single case of the grapefruit flavor rather than purchasing a variety pack with flavors they don't like: "I drink a ton of flavored seltzers and can never buy the big packs at Costco because, inevitably, there is always one really gross flavor (doesn't matter the brand, always one gross flavor). It's a total first world problem but it's maddening."
The loser in our taste test was Kirkland's Italian sparkling mineral water. Granted, this was the only sparkling water we tried that wasn't flavored, which is why it's at the bottom of the list. It also wasn't highly carbonated, unlike other sparkling water brands that tend to be a little punchier with the bubbles. However, if you prefer your sparkling water to be mellow, this could be the one for you. Simply get around the flavor issue by topping it up with fruit juice or even booze to turn it into a hard seltzer.