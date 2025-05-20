Here's The Best Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water To Pick Up At Costco

Costco is superb for bulk-buying products you know and love. But if you want to try something new, it can be off-putting to purchase a giant case of something you might not like. After all, who hasn't made a bulk-buy regret and been left with a huge tub of mixed nuts that no one in the family wants to eat? That's why we tried a variety of Kirkland Signature sparkling waters to help you decide which one you'd like to pick up on your next wholesale grocery haul. The champion contender? Unexpectedly, it was the peppy and vibrant grapefruit flavor.

The winner in our list of 7 Costco Kirkland sparkling waters, ranked worst to best, this calorie-free drink was bright, fruity, and full of citrusy flavor that lingered on the tongue. Unlike other grapefruit-flavored sodas or beverages that can have an astringent note, it didn't have a bitter or tart quality, which was wholly surprising. Rather, it had a strong, but not overwhelming, flavor. The bitter edge of some grapefruit flavored drinks sets them apart from other sweeter citrusy-based options made from orange or lemon, but Kirkland's version hit the mark. While some people can be deterred by the bitter aftertaste of grapefruit flavored drinks, this iteration was spot on.