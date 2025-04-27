7 Costco Kirkland Sparkling Waters, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're anything like me, you can hardly resist the allure of bulk buys at bargain prices. Even living solo in a regrettably small cottage, I often find myself heading to the warehouse to stock up on toilet paper, Costco's frozen meals, and the occasional Kirkland cheesecake. Yes, this means my house is about 80% food most of the time, but it's a small price to pay when good deals are on the line. On that note, I figured it was high time to see what the warehouse had to offer in terms of sparkling water — for this ranking, I focused solely on Kirkland's own brand.

I'm a general fan of the Kirkland items. Its bakery section is pretty solid and I'll always opt for its boxed wine when I'm on a budget. However, I've never taken the time to try its sparkling waters — I already have go-to cans from Waterloo and La Croix and simply haven't needed new options. Now having tried the Kirkland line, I can't call it one of the best sparkling water brands out there, but the offerings weren't all that bad.

My Costco only had three Kirkland sparkling water options available: a case of Italian Sparkling Mineral Water, a flavored sparkling water bottle variety pack, and then flavored sparkling can variety pack. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you can buy the flavors individually (at least, not at my warehouse). I'm ranking each one based on its carbonation and flavor profile.