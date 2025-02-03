Every Trader Joe's Sparkling Water, Ranked From Worst To Best

I hate to say it, but if you haven't jumped on the sparkling water bandwagon yet, you're way behind the times. Even if you're a fan of plain water and aren't someone who needs to dress up their drinks to stay hydrated, sparkling water has an undeniable appeal that still water lacks. Its carbonation can offer the same sensation as a soda, and when you add flavors into the mix, the possibilities for sparkling water become nearly endless. Countless companies by now have capitalized on the appeal of sparkling water, including Trader Joe's.

Advertisement

Though I'm a fan of both sparkling water and Trader Joe's, I haven't tried its own line of sparkling waters prior to this ranking (I usually opt for Waterloo's sparkling waters). I jumped at the chance to rank them and got more excited upon seeing some intriguing varieties, like winter sangria, black cherry vanilla, and raspberry lime. I'll say this about all Trader Joe's sparkling water offerings: The higher carbonation mutes some of the tasting notes, which may cause me to pick other, less-carbonated brands over Trader Joe's in the future. However, as a whole, I was impressed with what Trader Joe's has to offer. I ranked each beverage based primarily on the strength and balance of its flavors.

Advertisement