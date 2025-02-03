Every Trader Joe's Sparkling Water, Ranked From Worst To Best
I hate to say it, but if you haven't jumped on the sparkling water bandwagon yet, you're way behind the times. Even if you're a fan of plain water and aren't someone who needs to dress up their drinks to stay hydrated, sparkling water has an undeniable appeal that still water lacks. Its carbonation can offer the same sensation as a soda, and when you add flavors into the mix, the possibilities for sparkling water become nearly endless. Countless companies by now have capitalized on the appeal of sparkling water, including Trader Joe's.
Though I'm a fan of both sparkling water and Trader Joe's, I haven't tried its own line of sparkling waters prior to this ranking (I usually opt for Waterloo's sparkling waters). I jumped at the chance to rank them and got more excited upon seeing some intriguing varieties, like winter sangria, black cherry vanilla, and raspberry lime. I'll say this about all Trader Joe's sparkling water offerings: The higher carbonation mutes some of the tasting notes, which may cause me to pick other, less-carbonated brands over Trader Joe's in the future. However, as a whole, I was impressed with what Trader Joe's has to offer. I ranked each beverage based primarily on the strength and balance of its flavors.
12. Plain
It may seem obvious that Trader Joe's plain sparkling water would be my last choice, but I could have ranked it higher had I not enjoyed the company's flavored varieties. As it stands, since none of the choices were downright gross, its plain water did indeed get last place in my ranking — and to be perfectly honest, I'm not sure I would choose this bottle over another brand's sparkling water.
If you like particularly sharp, intensely carbonated sparkling waters, you may like Trader Joe's plain sparkling water more than I did. It felt slightly too akin to a soda, which was, overall, was one of my biggest complaints about the brand's entire sparkling water line. Its carbonation is so intense that it's hard to drink a big sip at one time. It also didn't boast a great taste. The water tasted like plastic, which is something that's caused me to eschew other popular water bottle brands too. Though the carbonation helped mitigate that plasticky flavor slightly, this was still an easy pick for last place.
11. Italian sparkling mineral water
If I had to choose a plain sparkling water from Trader Joe's, it would be its Italian sparkling mineral water. Again, given that I liked all the flavored versions I tried, I couldn't rank this bottle higher. It was far better than the previous plain sparkling water, though. If you've ever had mineral water and purified bottled water side-by-side you'll know what I mean. Minerals often give the water a slight flavor, and since this one is served in a glass bottle, there's no plastic notes to be found.
As far as sparkling mineral water goes, I couldn't say this is my favorite brand — I still prefer others like Mountain Valley and San Pellegrino because they have a slightly subtler sparkle. This bottle had a gentle, pleasant sweetness to it that made it slightly less boring than the last, and it's an easy buy if you need an inexpensive, fancy-looking bottle to set on the table at your next dinner party.
10. Grapefruit
Grapefruit was an undeniable last choice for me. I will say that it wasn't bad. While I often find grapefruit drinks to be too bitter for my liking, this one wasn't. Instead, it was far too subtle; had I not been told it was grapefruit, I would have struggled to identify any grapefruit notes in it whatsoever. The drink's heavy carbonation further muted its already subtle tasting notes.
If you're an avid grapefruit fan, you may not love this brand; I'd recommend trying another sparkling grapefruit water instead. I could see it being decently used as a cocktail mixer, but if you wanted the flavor to be discernibly grapefruit-y, you'll have to add other grapefruit elements as well. It's a fine choice if you're looking for a subtle drink. But if you want something that stands out and packs a punch, pick one of the other choices on this list.
9. Blueberry lemonade
I really wanted to love Trader Joe's blueberry lemonade sparkling water, but unfortunately, I just couldn't justify raving about it. While the water is fine, as with the grapefruit bottle, its notes weren't strong enough for me to identify them. Blueberry notes came through and lemon gave it a slight brightness, but I had to look for both. Given that some of the following flavors really held their own, blueberry lemonade was ultimately a disappointment.
If you (unlike me) like your sparkling water to have only slight hints of flavor, you may prefer this can to some others on this list. Those looking for a good sparkling mixer should look elsewhere; you'll likely lose all of the flavors in the can if you mix it with anything. All that being said, try it for yourself before passing any judgment. Just don't expect to be delighted with a huge burst of blueberry lemonade.
8. Lemon
When I tried Trader Joe's lemon sparkling water and found it tasted stronger than the blueberry lemonade offering, I was confused. How did the brand manage to pack a ton of flavor into the lemon bottle while missing the mark on a similar can? Regardless, I was pleased with this one. It was incredibly bright and lemony without being overpowering. It didn't taste sweet like lemonade; rather, it boasted a really pure lemon essence that could lend this bottle to a variety of uses.
I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this as a sparkling mixer for cocktails or mocktails. I don't think you could overload it with other flavors, as the lemon flavor may enhance your drink. You could even use it to add brightness to a berry-centric beverage. That being said, it's hard to drink on its own. It's not as interesting as my top choices, and I wouldn't reach for a bottle if I wasn't planning on mixing it with something else. But if you're a fan of lemony beverages, this might be a score for you.
7. Lime
While I have similar things to say about the brand's lime and lemon waters, I did enjoy how bright its lime bottle was. This one was very strong and intensely lime-y, which I appreciated. Just a sip made me feel like I should be drinking it alongside some chips and salsa. If the average consumer was asked to try this bottle next to the previous flavor, personal preference would dictate which one would come out on top. Each one is a strong, albeit one-note, beverage that fans of either fruit would enjoy.
This bottle did get a slight edge over the last because it tasted just a tiny bit more potent. It felt like it's a more concentrated beverage, and it could probably hold its own a little better than the lemon-flavored bottle if it was used in a mixed drink. Were I only ranking single-note sparkling waters, I may have ranked this one higher because it really is delightful. However, given that most of the following offer more interesting flavor combinations, I couldn't rank this drink any higher.
6. Mandarin orange
Trader Joe's mandarin orange sparkling water was my favorite of the brand's one-note offerings. Of all the citrus drinks on this list, mandarin orange was the brightest, and I was delighted by how strong its citrus notes were. The sweet, juicy characteristics typical of the mandarin shone through in this beverage and gave it a certain depth that was less present in the lemon and lime offerings, which is partially why this bottle ranks higher than the previous two.
Another thing that gave this water a leg up over the others has to do with its carbonation. The carbonation here enhanced the strong citrus, whereas in the other bottles, the bubbles muted the flavors. Additionally, the orange notes lingered with me long after I swallowed, which I didn't experience with many of the varieties on this list. Though this wasn't Trader Joe's most interesting sparkling water, it was still quite impressive for a single-flavor drink.
5. Black cherry vanilla
I can see this placement on my list being divisive. It wouldn't shock me know that Trader Joe's black cherry vanilla sparkling water has a die-hard following, and if I were ranking selections on this list based on strength of flavor alone, this beverage may have earned a spot or two higher. I ranked it where I did due to personal preference, so if the flavor combination sounds appealing to you, don't hesitate to give it a try. Though it wasn't my favorite, it was still pretty good.
Cherry vanilla Coke lovers, this is the sparkling water for you. I've only had the soda a couple times but was immediately reminded of it when I smelled this water, and its taste it eerily similar. I'm glad the company included vanilla in the drink. It warmed it up slightly and softened the black cherry flavors. However, I'm not a huge fan of black cherry (or cherry flavoring) in general — it often tastes too medicinal for me, and I found it to be the case with these cans. Though superfans might rank it higher, it was a pretty solid, middle-of-the-road choice for me.
4. Cranberry clementine
Given that I'm usually never a fan of cranberry, I was surprised that I liked Trader Joe's cranberry clementine sparkling water as much as I did. Unlike some others on this list, each flavor in this water was very distinct. Cranberries hit you at the beginning of the sip, and you're left with a bright, citrus essence from the clementines at the end, which lingers long after you've swallowed. It's a really pleasant winter drink for citrus lovers and I can see it having a variety of uses when placed on a holiday table.
This drink is strong enough to withstand its fair share of additions. It could serve as a simple mixer for vodka or a sparkling addition to a cranberry-based beverage. I imagine it would marry quite well with triple sec. Though its seasonal uses are plenty, don't let that keep you from indulging in this one during summertime! Its citrus appeal could also make it a nice addition to warm-weather cocktails or juices.
3. Sparkling coconut water with yuzu
I don't typically love coconut water, but Trader Joe's sparkling coconut water with yuzu floored me. I could see other non-coconut water fans liking it as well. Though it is discernibly coconut-y, its coconut essence is very subtle. It didn't hit me over the head like some other coconut waters do. I think making this water sparkling was a great choice, since the bubbles made the drink's flavor more gentle.
Yuzu gave this can a tropical brightness that makes it distinct from many other options on this list. It's a really delightful drink on its own, but I imagine it could serve a variety of uses really well. This could be a great coconut water addition to smoothies. Though you'd lose some of its carbonation, the flavors would be beautiful in a tropical smoothie. It's also strong enough to show up in a mixed drink even if it isn't the main component. My suggestion? Grab a few cans the next time you're at Trader Joe's and have fun experimenting with this one.
2. Winter sangria
And now, for my second favorite pick: Trader Joe's winter sangria sparkling water. I'm pretty sure this is a seasonal item, so if you happen to see it at your local store, don't put off purchasing it. This water did indeed taste like sangria, though I'm not in full agreement with the "winter" moniker; personally, I think this would taste just as good in the summer. It smells absolutely delightful and it tastes even better.
I got some cranberry and multiple citrus notes upon drinking this, and it also had a punch-like wine appeal. It was very aromatic, fruity, and almost reminiscent of candy without being sweet at all. This is a no-brainer bubbly addition to standard sangria no matter when you're craving it; if you're serving sober friends, simply pour this into a glass and add some frozen fruit to it for an easy mocktail.
1. Raspberry lime
Finally, raspberry lime was my absolute favorite of Trader Joe's sparkling waters. While I would say winter sangria had a stronger flavor, I found this bottle to be the more "fun" of the two. Something about its flavor took me back to my childhood. It was potent without being at all overwhelming, and the balance of flavors allowed each one to stand out in its own right, making for a playful combination.
Lime contributed a bright zestiness to this drink, while raspberry gave it a very full-bodied fruity appeal. I think kids and adults alike would enjoy this, making it a great addition to multi-generational gatherings. A compelling case could be made for using it in mixed drinks, but personally, I'd be totally satisfied drinking this solo (though I did mix some vodka into it and loved the result). Overall, this is a flavor I could see pretty much anyone enjoying immensely, and it's strong enough to play a central role on the drinks table at your next dinner party.
Methodology
Though I'm not sure I'd call Trader Joe's the best sparkling water brand out there, its waters didn't disappoint. I ranked each of these primarily based on how strong and balanced its flavors were. This naturally meant that the unflavored flavors were at the bottom of the list, though they would have placed higher had I downright disliked any of the other offerings.
The middle spots in my ranking went to single-note waters and beverages that didn't boast very strong flavors. The blueberry lemonade in particular was disappointing — that can had a lot of potential and I was surprised to find that its flavors were so muted. The top spots on my list went to waters that had interesting flavor combinations and were strong enough to be enjoyed on their own or as part of another drink. I'd recommend Trader Joe's line of sparkling waters to any fans of the beverage, though I'd also suggest trying a few different flavors to see which fits your preferences best.