For Even Better White Sangria, Give It A Bubbly Finish

The liquid part of the recipe is also open to interpretation. Originally, sangria was made with red wine. In fact, its name means "blood" in Spanish, referring to its crimson color. However, you can make it with any kind of wine, including white wine, rosé, or vinho verde, which probably takes its name from the fresh, newly vinted nature of the wine and not its color. Lemonade or fruit juice can also be added to the mix. Basically, anything goes.

Wine is usually paired with other kinds of alcohol. For example, the sweet, floral tones of elderflower liqueur add even more summery flavor, deepening the sugariness of the fruit while contrasting with the tartness of the citrus and the wine. Some recipes also add fruit brandy or triple sec to enhance the boozy flavor. But the bubbles are the star of this variation. Leave it until the end, letting the fruit stew in the other liquids for a while to enrich the taste. Then uncork a bottle of your favorite sparkles and pour it into the decanter just before serving. Or, if you're pouring drinks one by one, save a little room in the glass before adding the bubbles, then tip it back and say, "Cheers!"