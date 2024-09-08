For Even Better White Sangria, Give It A Bubbly Finish
It's fun, festive, fruity, and sure, why not fizzy? For an even more delightful take on white sangria, all you have to do is add a little bubbly. Cocktail expert Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories makes her white wine punch recipe come to life with sparkling wine. She starts by muddling nectarines and strawberries and adds lemon and lime wheels for extra pops of color. Then she stirs in apple juice, elderflower liqueur, and vinho verde, followed by a splash of prosecco or champagne. Effervescent and light, it looks gorgeous in the glass and lifts all the fruity scents and flavors in the drink, making every sip a celebration.
This pleasing combination of sweet fruit, acid wine, and tingling bubbles is ripe for experimentation, and as our own recipe for white sangria suggests, any fruit is fair game. For peak flavor, choose whatever's in season. Peaches, nectarines, plums, strawberries, raspberries, melon, you name it — anything that's ripe and juicy will do just fine. Muddle the fruit to release its juices and flavors, and slice some limes and oranges to impart a bright citrus flavor.
Pick your potions
The liquid part of the recipe is also open to interpretation. Originally, sangria was made with red wine. In fact, its name means "blood" in Spanish, referring to its crimson color. However, you can make it with any kind of wine, including white wine, rosé, or vinho verde, which probably takes its name from the fresh, newly vinted nature of the wine and not its color. Lemonade or fruit juice can also be added to the mix. Basically, anything goes.
Wine is usually paired with other kinds of alcohol. For example, the sweet, floral tones of elderflower liqueur add even more summery flavor, deepening the sugariness of the fruit while contrasting with the tartness of the citrus and the wine. Some recipes also add fruit brandy or triple sec to enhance the boozy flavor. But the bubbles are the star of this variation. Leave it until the end, letting the fruit stew in the other liquids for a while to enrich the taste. Then uncork a bottle of your favorite sparkles and pour it into the decanter just before serving. Or, if you're pouring drinks one by one, save a little room in the glass before adding the bubbles, then tip it back and say, "Cheers!"