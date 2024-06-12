Vinho Verde Is The Bright, Fizzy Wine That Should Be On Your Radar

Whether you're a wine newbie, wine enthusiast, or total wine connoisseur, it can often feel like there is a new type of wine to discover every day. Even when you're just starting out in your learning journey, there are dozens of different kinds of wine to get to know. This is the best news, though — there is always another category to explore, centuries-old traditions to find out about, and, importantly, truly something for every preference, taste, and palate. Whether you like fruitier or spicier wines, or whatever dish you're looking for the right wine to pair with, there's a wine out there for you. The type we're especially excited to focus on as temperatures rise for the summer is Vinho Verde.

Vinho Verde is a wine from a small region in the north of Portugal, and while it's a delightful refresher year-round, the reason it's extra perfect for warmer months is that white varieties are the most common, the flavors are light and bright, and it's commonly carbonated with a touch of sparkly fizz. This comes from the tradition of older iterations, in which winemakers would bottle Vinho Verde early and the sugars would continue to ferment. Today, producers add some artificial carbonation, though some higher-end makers may skip the bubbles. This wine is relatively low in alcohol, ranging from around 8 to 12% ABV. While Vinho Verde translates to "green wine," the "green" actually refers to its super fresh, crisp flavors that exude the characteristics of just-picked fruits.