Coconut Water Is The Subtly Sweet Addition Your Smoothies Need

Smoothies are a great way to whip up a healthy breakfast without having to make a concerted effort. While they certainly have the potential to lean too sugary, balancing them with a good amount of greens ensures that they're not too saccharine. However, healthier smoothies do need some flavor, making coconut water the perfect subtly sweet addition.

A blend of your favorite fruits, veggies, and greens, smoothies can turn out quite chunky and typically require a little liquid to thin them out. While water and milk are often called in for the task, the latter can make smoothies taste too creamy while the former is entirely too bland. Coconut water is a happy medium. Its consistency is just like water and it provides a touch of sweetness that can boost even the most bitter green smoothies.

Its tropical-tinged, revitalizing taste pairs well with mixed berry smoothies, apple and banana blends, or kale, turmeric, and pineapple concoctions. Coconut water is an ingredient that makes smoothies even more refreshing, and not just in taste. The liquid is made up of 95% water, delivering hydration that's almost on par with the real thing. As an added bonus, coconut water is high in electrolytes like potassium and sodium, making it the perfect ingredient for your post-workout smoothies.