You're Just 3 Ingredients Away From The Raspberry Latte Syrup Of Your Dreams

Sadly, a daily trip to the coffee shop can add up quickly and isn't the most economical way to enjoy your favorite caffeinated beverages. But there's just something about the aesthetic and luxury of a barista-crafted coffee drink that's hard to beat. Thankfully, it's easier to make a drink that looks and tastes even better than your favorite coffee shop's craft lattes. One easy way to level up your at-home coffee bar is with homemade syrups. Raspberry syrup is super simple to make and can add a surprising, bright, and summery vibe to your regular latte recipe.

To make raspberry simple syrup, gently simmer equal parts white granulated sugar, water, and raspberries until the sugar is fully dissolved and the mixture thickens a bit. Then strain the liquid through a mesh sieve to separate any fruit flesh or seeds from the syrup. Store in an airtight glass container. You could even use a reusable glass bottle with a pump to live your best barista life right at home. It's possible to make raspberry syrup without any heat, too. Simply place fresh raspberries with granulated sugar in a closed container and let sit in the fridge for several hours. Juices from the berries will start to collect and meld with the sugar to make a natural syrup. Stir and mash the mixture to get all the good fruit flavors out, then strain and store just like you would any other simple syrup.

