You're Just 3 Ingredients Away From The Raspberry Latte Syrup Of Your Dreams
Sadly, a daily trip to the coffee shop can add up quickly and isn't the most economical way to enjoy your favorite caffeinated beverages. But there's just something about the aesthetic and luxury of a barista-crafted coffee drink that's hard to beat. Thankfully, it's easier to make a drink that looks and tastes even better than your favorite coffee shop's craft lattes. One easy way to level up your at-home coffee bar is with homemade syrups. Raspberry syrup is super simple to make and can add a surprising, bright, and summery vibe to your regular latte recipe.
To make raspberry simple syrup, gently simmer equal parts white granulated sugar, water, and raspberries until the sugar is fully dissolved and the mixture thickens a bit. Then strain the liquid through a mesh sieve to separate any fruit flesh or seeds from the syrup. Store in an airtight glass container. You could even use a reusable glass bottle with a pump to live your best barista life right at home. It's possible to make raspberry syrup without any heat, too. Simply place fresh raspberries with granulated sugar in a closed container and let sit in the fridge for several hours. Juices from the berries will start to collect and meld with the sugar to make a natural syrup. Stir and mash the mixture to get all the good fruit flavors out, then strain and store just like you would any other simple syrup.
How to make a raspberry latte and other uses for raspberry syrup
Raspberry already pairs well with the flavors of a creamy latte, but the addition of vanilla syrup takes it to the next level and creates a brambleberry crisp flavor profile. Instead of vanilla syrup, using a white mocha sauce along with raspberry syrup makes a white chocolate raspberry truffle latte. You could even use raspberry syrup and a dash of rose water to make a homemade raspberry rose cold foam for topping any latte, iced coffee, or cold brew.
Forget coffee altogether; a raspberry matcha latte might be the best use of raspberry simple syrup. Visually stunning and equally delicious, raspberry matcha lattes were born to be photographed before drinking.
If you've had your fill of raspberry lattes, use leftover syrup for baking. Brush cakes with raspberry syrup to add extra moisture, flavor, and a beautiful pink hue. Drizzle over pancakes, add to some sparkling water for a homemade soda, or even use it as an ice cream topping for a bright and fruity twist.