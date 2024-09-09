Sometimes, the best ideas are the least orthodox. Did you know that you can layer your Nespresso latte over fruits for more exciting tasting results? The process is simple: Add your fruit of choice to the bottom of the cup and mash it to maximize flavor absorption. For iced lattes, scoop ice cubes on top before adding milk and then coffee. While for a hot beverage, jump straight in by adding your latte mix.

It might sound surprising, but many coffees already have fruit profiles. Looking at Nespresso pod flavors from worst to best, some of the best-performing variations have fruity notes. The right combination can provide an unexpected boost to your favorite pod pick. Depending on which fruit you choose, a huge range of health benefits are also available. Blueberries have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while strawberries contain anthocyanins that reduce your risk of developing chronic disease. Why not tick off one of your five-a-day without compromising your beloved morning caffeine fix?