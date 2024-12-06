How To Make Big-Batch Cold Foam When Serving Coffee To A Crowd

For mid-sized groups, you can also use an immersion blender to make a large batch of cold foam. You probably haven't considered frothing milk as one of the best uses for your immersion blender before, but when you pair it with a tall jug, it can actually foam the milk very quickly. You also have a bit more control than with a standard blender because you can move it around and so create a more evenly aerated result. Whichever method you go for, remember that cold foam is unfortunately not something you can successfully make ahead of time. It should always be served fresh.

Because of its delicate texture, the foam deflates with time and melts back into the milk. The longer you leave it standing, the more deflated it will get. You could pre-make the mixture of milk and sweetener, store it in the fridge, then froth it right before pouring it over the coffee, but it probably won't save you much time. You can, however, cut a few corners with the coffee itself: If you don't have time for cold brew, try using instant coffee. It's not much of a concession, and your guests will still be able to appreciate the freshly made, perfectly frothy foam sitting on top of the delicious coffee.