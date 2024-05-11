10 Ways To Upgrade Your Iced Coffee's Cold Foam Like A Barista

Let's be honest: Who isn't a fan of cold foam? It's the most fun way to add new flavor and texture to any iced drink — and it looks good, too. If you're a home barista who's been hard at work making your own cold foams, there are a few things you might want to consider to upgrade the flavor, texture, and overall profile of your drink. As a former barista, I a dedicated cold foam fan, and I've also whipped up cold foam for many a customer. I was also privy to insider tips that cover everything you'd need to know about making cold foam. Although a magician may never reveal their secrets, a barista certainly can.

Making cold foam is a simple process. It involves aerating your cold milk, along with any potential add-ins, by using a frothing wand, blender, or intensely shaking a jar. Alternatively, you can pour milk into a French press and continually pump the plunger. Some coffee makers, like Nespresso, sell frothing machines that do the work for you.

Once you've practiced making basic cold foam at home, there are many ways to improve it. Learn them, and it will be easy for you to use these tips to order cold foam based on personal preferences. Many add-ons are easy to do yourself with pre-ordered drinks (such as mixing in a little cinnamon, for example). Just don't be surprised if your local coffee shop doesn't carry some of these upgraded items on their menus.