Add Starbucks' Matcha Cold Foam For A Unique Touch Of Flavor In Your Next Coffee

The Starbucks menu is brimming with fun, new cold foam flavors these days, and it's not hard to see why. Adding one of these cloud-like concoctions on top of your drink gives it a burst of sweet, frothy goodness in your first sip, which almost entirely masks the bitterness of the coffee underneath. But while you could opt for a straightforwardly sweet cold foam like vanilla or caramel brulée, why not switch things up and try a matcha version for a more complex flavor?

On its own, matcha has a lightly earthy flavor, although Starbucks pumps additional sweetness into its cold foam creations. While you'll still get that sugary rush you'd expect from other varieties, you'll also get herby notes that balance out the creaminess and add complexity to the coffee's acidity. Plus, unlike other frothy flavors, matcha contains caffeine — between 38 and 176 milligrams in a ½ to 1 teaspoon serving, to be exact. So, in addition to a yummy topping for your drink, you'll also get an extra boost of energy to carry you through your day.