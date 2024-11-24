How To Flavor Simple Syrup
Simple syrup is, as advertised, one of the most basic pantry staples you can make at home with hardly a thought. With only two basic ingredients, you can have a simple syrup in about the amount of time it takes to boil water. Although, with a bit more time, you can achieve almost any flavored simple syrup at home. The possibilities of flavors to infuse are endless — if you can dream it, you can infuse it. Spices, vanilla beans, citrus peels, fresh herbs, and even berries are all great candidates to flavor simple syrup.
Flavoring a simple syrup is so straightforward that you don't need a recipe, just to remember the ratio of sugar to water needs to be 1:1 (so use equal amounts of sugar and water). We recommend starting with 1 cup granulated sugar to 1 cup water. Add these two ingredients to a small pot and cook over medium heat until the sugar begins to dissolve, then add whatever your flavoring ingredients, and lower the heat to a bare simmer.
You could add slices of fresh ginger to give your cocktails a spicy kick, or infuse simple syrup with butter pecans for decadent holiday cocktails or holiday-inspired lattes. Feel free to combine whole, dried spices with fresh ingredients, like a autumnally inspired mix of cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise with orange peels. Simmer the mixture for at least 15 minutes. If using delicate, fresh herbs like mint or basil, simmer these for only a moment before removing from the heat, then let the syrup steep for about 30 minutes.
Flavored simple syrup has many uses
If you're simmering your syrup for a long time to infuse a deep flavor and the syrup then becomes too thick, just add a few tablespoons of water and continue to cook until you've achieved your preferred taste and consistency. Keep in mind that the syrup will thicken as it cools. Once it's finished, remove from the heat and let cool for a few minutes before straining through a fine mesh strainer into a storage container, like a clean, dry glass jar with an airtight lid. You can also strain into small glass bottles with lids and give them away as gifts, but make sure to label them properly with a name and "best by" date. Store any simple syrup in the refrigerator.
Not only is flavored simple syrup great for cocktails, mocktails, and coffee beverages, but you can also brush your cakes with simple syrup for an added dose of flavor, sweetness, and moisture in your layer cakes. Once you've gained some experience in making flavored simple syrups, you can experiment by changing not only the flavorings but also the sugar you use, like turbinado in place of white sugar. Depending on how you plan to use it, it's easy to extend the life of your simple syrup with a splash of booze. If alcohol doesn't interest you, corn starch is another way to stabilize homemade simple syrup. Either of these methods will help preserve your flavored simple syrup so you're able to enjoy it for many weeks.