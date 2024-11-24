How To Flavor Simple Syrup

Simple syrup is, as advertised, one of the most basic pantry staples you can make at home with hardly a thought. With only two basic ingredients, you can have a simple syrup in about the amount of time it takes to boil water. Although, with a bit more time, you can achieve almost any flavored simple syrup at home. The possibilities of flavors to infuse are endless — if you can dream it, you can infuse it. Spices, vanilla beans, citrus peels, fresh herbs, and even berries are all great candidates to flavor simple syrup.

Flavoring a simple syrup is so straightforward that you don't need a recipe, just to remember the ratio of sugar to water needs to be 1:1 (so use equal amounts of sugar and water). We recommend starting with 1 cup granulated sugar to 1 cup water. Add these two ingredients to a small pot and cook over medium heat until the sugar begins to dissolve, then add whatever your flavoring ingredients, and lower the heat to a bare simmer.

You could add slices of fresh ginger to give your cocktails a spicy kick, or infuse simple syrup with butter pecans for decadent holiday cocktails or holiday-inspired lattes. Feel free to combine whole, dried spices with fresh ingredients, like a autumnally inspired mix of cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise with orange peels. Simmer the mixture for at least 15 minutes. If using delicate, fresh herbs like mint or basil, simmer these for only a moment before removing from the heat, then let the syrup steep for about 30 minutes.

