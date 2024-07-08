The White Sugar Substitute For Homemade Vanilla Syrup With A Better Flavor

Simple syrup is one of the easiest things in the world to make at home. All you have to do is combine an even ratio of sugar and water, simmer it until the sugar dissolves, let it cool, then store it. It's also easy to incorporate other flavors into simple syrups, and vanilla syrup is one of our favorites, especially for amping up coffee and cocktails at home. Considering that real Madagascar vanilla is so expensive, one way to get the most out of those precious pods is to swap commonly used white sugar for a sugar with more depth of flavor: turbinado sugar.

There are many different types of sugar, but white sugar is the most common. It comes from plants, usually either sugar beets or sugar cane. But although it starts from a natural source, white sugar is a highly refined product that barely resembles its earthly beginnings. While it's not detrimental in small doses, consuming large quantities of highly processed refined white sugar can lead to increased health risks over time.

Turbinado sugar, while it's still technically a refined sugar and should be consumed in moderation, is much less refined than its white counterpart. Similar to white sugar, turbinado comes from the juice of a sugar cane plant. After boiling the water out of the sugar cane juice, the concentrated sweet liquid goes through a crystallization process, resulting in large sugar crystals. These crystals are what we know as turbinado sugar.