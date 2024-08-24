17 Robert Irvine FitCrunch Protein Bar Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Protein bars — whether you love them or hate them, they're not going anywhere any time soon. These convenient sources of macronutrients are easy to pack in a gym bag for after a workout or stuff into your purse for when your meetings run a little longer than you'd expect them to. As a seven-day-a-week gym-goer myself, I've indulged in my fair share of protein bars over the years. And if I can tell you one thing, it's that people don't eat them because of how they taste. These bars tend to have a mealy texture and artificial flavor, and are just overwhelmingly unpleasant.

But, if anyone can turn anything around for the better, whether it's a restaurant or a protein bar, it's Robert Irvine. The star of "Restaurant: Impossible" also has his own line of protein bars under the FitCrunch label. These bars and treats come in an array of styles, including cookies, traditional and wafer bars, and brownies, designed to help you fuel up at any time of day. I sampled each of Robert Irvine's FitCrunch bars and ranked them on several factors, including flavor, texture, and overall eating experience.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.