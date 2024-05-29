11 Store-Bought Cookies And Cream Ice Cream Brands, Ranked

With summer just around the corner, I needed to get the scoop on the best cookies and cream ice cream flavors. When it comes to ice cream, I consider myself a sundae sommelier. From mom and pop sweet shops to big name ice cream brands, I've tasted just about every ice cream flavor under the sun — and cookies and cream remains one of my favorites.

While it's the subject of some controversy, two students and a dairy plant manager at South Dakota State University claim to have invented the sweet flavor in 1979. Supposedly, the plant manager, Shirley Seas, told the students to crush up Oreos and put them in vanilla ice cream. It was an idea as simple as it was genius, and the flavor took off. Now, it's made by ice cream companies around the world.

But not all cookies and cream ice creams were created equal. I picked up popular, easy-to-find, and widely available brands of cookies and cream ice cream for this taste test. A quality scoop should have a flavor balance between the ice cream itself and the chocolate cookies, as well as a clear textural distinction between the two. In the end, only one could be crowned the top brand. So if you're looking for a cold, creamy treat this summer, read on to find out which cookies and cream ice creams to look for in your grocery store.