A Swirl Of Dulce De Leche Will Take Your Boxed Brownies To Another Level

Boxed brownies are an easy dump-it dessert that saves you the time and expense of buying and mixing multiple ingredients. Most box mixes only require water, oil, and eggs, but there are plenty of mix-ins to elevate your brownies' flavor and texture. Chocolate chips, peanut butter, and dried fruit are popular mix-ins, but a swirl of dulce de leche is the upgrade you need to try.

A common ingredient in Argentinian alfajores, Mexican flan and churro fillings, and the Chilean puff pastry torta de mil hojas, dulce de leche is essentially caramelized sweetened, condensed milk. It's thick and golden brown like caramel with a much more complex sweetness, blending caramelized sugar with milky dairy notes. Dulce de leche is used to enhance cookies, cakes, crepes, and ice cream, and is even a popular M&M flavor. Its toasty, caramelized, milkiness will pair perfectly with an intensely chocolate brownie while also adding another extravagant layer of creamy, gooey goodness to its fudgy, chewy texture. Furthermore, since box mixes usually use water and oil instead of butter and milk, dulce de leche will more than compensate for that lack of dairy richness.

You can buy jarred dulce de leche from most grocery stores; they're probably located on the same aisle as the boxed brownie mix. Or, if you want to make your own dulce de leche, it's as easy as boiling a closed can of sweetened condensed milk for a few hours.