How Long You Can Store A Protein Shake In The Fridge

Whether you are hitting the gym or simply trying to boost your nutrition, protein smoothies and shakes can be a great tool. They are quick and convenient as well as versatile since they come in a wide variety of flavors. Sometimes, these supremely satisfying drinks can be a bit too much for one meal, meaning you might have leftovers.

How long you can store a protein shake in the fridge varies based on its type and contents. Bottled protein shakes from the store should be kept in an airtight container after opening, where they will last for about two days. Homemade protein shakes should likewise be kept in a sealed container, but the lifespan of these protein shakes can be harder to predict, as different ingredients will make their shelf-life longer or shorter.

For example, cow's milk lasts in the fridge for up to seven days, but non-dairy milk substitutes can last up to ten, so a shake using a milk substitute is likely to last for a few more days. Adding ingredients like cut fruit or other fresh produce can further shorten this time, as these ingredients start to spoil after just four days. For the best estimate, pay attention to your recipe and consider when these ingredients might typically go bad, then use the shortest timeline as your drink-by deadline.