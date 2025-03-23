10 Ingredients With Way More Protein Than You Realize
Unless you are focusing on balancing your macros, chances are you don't have a running tally of the protein value of popular foods. People typically think of meat as a solid source, but might be less aware of the protein content of other items. Getting sufficient protein on a daily basis is important for a wide range of bodily processes, including sustaining muscle mass, bone health, satiety, and repairing organs and tissues. Although recommended intake varies based on activity level and body mass, the USDA guidelines suggest about ⅓ gram per pound of body weight.
To increase your intake, we've spoken to registered dietitians to get some insight about ingredients that contain more protein than you might think. These tips will help expand your cooking repertoire when you're looking to make a protein-rich meal to fuel your day. Small additions add up, so although these foods may not be considered high protein if served alone, when combined and incorporated into dishes, they have the potential to boost your intake to optimal levels. Whether you're plant-based or want to go beyond meat-heavy dishes, these 10 options will keep you nourished with more protein than you realize.
Tahini
Tahini features most notably in Middle Eastern cuisine, but it has since expanded beyond its place of origin. The sesame seed paste varies in consistency from liquid to a thicker paste-like substance, making it a versatile addition to a range of dishes. More importantly, it contains a solid dose of protein, with 3 grams per tablespoon. Depending on how you serve it, you may very well end up with double that amount on your plate. As cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Dana Angelo White, MS, RDN, ATC, notes, "This flavorful sesame paste also packs in the flavor and creamy texture." It boasts a pleasant nutty taste from the sesame seed content and is at home in sweet and savory recipes.
If you haven't started adding tahini to your recipes, there are plenty of ways to do so. Swap it in place of peanut butter in your baking, or spread thicker versions over a crunchy piece of toast. Meanwhile, registered dietitian and chef Julie Lopez recommends adding it to sauces or dressing recipes for a boost of protein, be it in a stew or drizzled over hearty greens. It's also a key element of baba ganoush or a simple creamy hummus recipe, elevating the eggplant or chickpea purees with its sesame flavor. Follow Lopez's tip and spread hummus over your next sandwich instead of mayo to up your protein intake.
Nutritional yeast
Unlike the kind of yeast that yields a fluffy loaf of bread, nutritional yeast is heated until it is no longer active. Instead of using it to make dough rise, it can be ingested by itself as a source of important nutrients. It's often praised for its cheesy, umami flavor qualities, which make it an excellent candidate for vegan recipes. A single tablespoon counts about 5 grams of protein and contains the nine essential amino acids. This makes it a healthy source of complete protein for people who follow a plant-based diet. It's also worth noting that many brands of nutritional yeast are fortified with additional B vitamins.
Dana White describes it as "an underappreciated protein source" and notes, "it also adds a punch of umami to sauces, dips, and salad dressings." With its complex flavor profile, nutritional yeast works best in savory dishes, particularly as a cheese substitute. It's commonly sprinkled over popcorn or kale chips as a tasty seasoning. Serve it in lieu of Parmesan over a plate of spaghetti or a casserole, or stir it into a cheesy pasta sauce. Meanwhile, it can also be used as a thickener to enhance both the taste and texture of a soup, sauce, or stew.
Peanut butter
For optimal nutrition, it's best to stick to all-natural peanut butter made with only peanuts, but from a protein standpoint, anything goes. Although peanuts are typically categorized as a nut, they are actually a legume, which makes their protein content less surprising. A 1-tablespoon serving yields 4 grams of protein, providing a suitable amount, especially if you spread it thickly over two slices of bread, doubling the dose. If you're looking to sneak in extra protein to increase satiety, it also contains heart-healthy fats, which enhance feelings of fullness.
Peanut butter on toast is a quintessential combo for many people, but the nutty spread can be incorporated into plenty of other dishes. Use it in your baking to make cookies, muffins, or quickbreads, but try to stick to recipes that call for it so the consistency isn't affected. Chef and registered dietitian Abbie Gellman warns, "When baking, there is a lot of chemistry involved, so it's not necessarily 'easy' to just add ingredients to a recipe and expect the same result."
Meanwhile, you can also use peanut butter in savory dishes for additional complexity. For example, a peanut stew or soup is a comforting main course that's easy to customize. Peanut butter can be added to sauces, serving as a condiment for noodles, or incorporated into a salty dip.
Pumpkin seeds
Chia seeds often get all the attention when it comes to protein sources, but pumpkin seeds contain almost double the amount, with 8.6 grams per ounce (a little less than ¼ cup). They're also a solid source of antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and unsaturated fats, coming together into a nutritious package that's easy to incorporate in your diet. As Abbie Gellman highlights, "The benefit of plant-based proteins such as these is that they also provide many other vital nutrients such as fiber."
Shelled pumpkin seeds (which include pepitas) are lightly crunchy with a sweet, nutty, and earthy taste that's easy to add to a wide range of dishes. Thanks to their versatile flavor profile, they can be used in baked goods, either whole or ground into a paste (the natural oils prevent it from being a flour). They pair well with other nuts, oats, and chocolates, making them an obvious component of a wholesome cookie. On the savory end, grind them into a pesto to serve with pasta or sprinkle them over a salad for a crunchy consistency.
Pasta
Most people categorize pasta as a carb-heavy food, and while its nutritional breakdown is about three-quarters carbohydrate, about 15% of it is protein. Depending on the brand, that could be 7 to 8 grams per cup of cooked pasta, and it doesn't vary much whether it's regular or whole wheat. Not too shabby considering an egg (often considered high in protein) counts 6 grams per unit.
Once you pair pasta with a sauce and sides, the protein content is further boosted. Meat sauce is an obvious pairing, but other ingredients like pureed beans, nutritional yeast, or silken tofu can add a solid dose of protein to the sauce, too. Abbie Gellman suggests, "Mix beans and lentils into ground meat recipes such as Bolognese" to increase the protein, fiber, vitamin, and mineral content without resorting to meat.
Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for pasta but want to focus on protein, Julie Lopez and registered dietitian nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner both recommend substituting bean or legume pasta in place of wheat. Although it won't taste exactly the same, it's not all that far off. The advantage is it typically ranges from 11 to 25 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving, depending on the type of bean.
Some grains
Grains aren't usually a go-to ingredient when it comes to boosting protein intake, but they are probably better than you think. The nutritional profile of different grains varies fairly widely, but a few stand out as having more protein than others. Namely, cooked khorasan (sold under the Kamut brand) contains close to 10 grams per cup. Although it isn't yet a staple across the country, this ancient grain is a form of organic wheat that isn't hybridized, which helps retain many of its nutritious properties, including a high protein content and easy digestibility.
Meanwhile, quinoa comes in at around 8 grams (granted, it is actually a seed, but it's treated as a grain in the kitchen), while millet, couscous, and oatmeal hover around 6 grams per cup. Serve the grains cooked and tossed with ingredients like beans, cubed chicken, hard-boiled eggs, and vegetables for an easy dish that stacks on the protein. All of these grains (and pseudo-grains) can also be ground and used as flour, further expanding the dishes that can benefit from a protein boost.
Another protein-forward way to use grains is by sprouting them or opting for sprouted grain bread, as Dawn Jackson Blatner recommends. The germination process helps the starch break down, which leaves room for the other nutrients — including protein — to be more readily available for absorption.
Green vegetables
It's no secret that green vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals, but they have a few more nutritious qualities under the surface. When it comes to protein, Julie Lopez describes them as "supporting role ingredients" since they don't top the charts, but they still manage to increase the content. Certain green vegetables, in particular, are recommended if the goal is sneaking in more protein. Cooked artichoke hearts, spinach, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus all come in at around 5 grams per cup.
It's pretty simple to incorporate a cup of veggies into a dish, whether you steam, boil, roast, or saute them to cook. Artichoke hearts are great drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon as a starter, and it's easy to add spinach leaves to a stew or soup. Asparagus season yields the sweetest spears, which need very little to enhance their natural flavor. Whip up maple bacon Brussels sprouts to add extra protein to a sweet and salty side dish.
Starchy vegetables
Once again, an unexpected contender rises to pretty decent protein counts, all things considered. Starchy vegetables are usually noted for their heavy carb content, but some don't do so badly on the protein front either. Cooked green peas lead the pack with about 8.5 grams per cup, offering a solid addition as a side for your main dish. Even just a simple combination of two hard-boiled eggs and a cup of peas will bring in 20 grams of protein. Or, consider mashing the peas for a take on mushy peas.
Other options (albeit less protein-rich) include sweet corn and potatoes. An ear of corn has around 5 grams of protein, while a medium potato is closer to 4 grams. Try a grilled Mexican street corn recipe to load up on sour cream and cheese for a little extra. Meanwhile, give your mashed potatoes a makeover by including cottage cheese for additional protein. Every gram adds up, so it helps to know that starchy foods can offer a nutritious upgrade to your meal.
Certain fruit
Fruit is another one that Julie Lopez refers to as playing a supporting role, which is fair, considering it isn't often the star of a meal in any case. Nevertheless, a few fruits offer more protein than others, allowing you to stack up on the macronutrient in between meals as a quick snack or sweet treat. Guava is at the top of the list, with a bit over 4 grams per cup. This tropical fruit balances a sweet and tangy taste that is irresistible alone, paired with other fruits, or served in baked goods.
Jackfruit has about 3 to 4 grams per cup, and young green jackfruit can uniquely be served as a savory meat alternative. The texture has a shredded quality similar to slow-cooked meat, and it easily takes on seasonings and flavors, making it an excellent substitute. Avocado boasts 3 to 5 grams of protein per cup, depending on whether it's sliced or mashed. Serve it with black beans, and you'll see your protein levels soar. Though not substantial, blackberries contain 2 grams of protein per cup, which is still worth mentioning, considering it's not hard to down double that amount in the summer months.
Seaweed
There are plenty of ways to incorporate seaweed into your diet, but some help maximize the nutrient-to-weight ratio a little more easily. Dried seaweed weighs very little for its volume, yet if you're trying to load up on protein it can still do the trick. Consider that 1 cup of dried seaweed (equivalent to 15 grams) contains almost 5 grams of protein. That amounts to more than 30% of its mass, making seaweed surprisingly dense in protein.
On the other hand, 1 tablespoon or 7 grams of dried spirulina contains 4 grams of protein, a massive amount compared to its weight. This tracks with other varieties of seaweed, which typically count 30% to 50% of their mass in protein. Green and red seaweed varieties tend to contain more protein, so if your goal is increasing this macronutrient count, then focus on those. Aside from snacking on nori sheets and eating sushi, try adding dried spirulina to smoothies as a nutritious enhancer (it's also high in iron, riboflavin, and copper) or making a homemade seaweed salad.