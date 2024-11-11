Smoky Jackfruit Chili Recipe

If you've been wondering about jackfruit and have been unsure about how to try it, we're about to wash away the fear and introduce you to a foolproof recipe that will not only make you a fan, but possibly make you obsessed with the vegan "meat" alternative. This smoky jackfruit chili has a bold flavor with a hearty texture that tastes meaty and delicious to please anyone in the room, whether you eat vegan or not. Jackfruit has a similar texture to pulled pork — it's stringy and meaty, and neutral in taste, so it takes on the seasonings and flavors of the other ingredients it's cooked with. We're using peppers, onions, and garlic, along with every chili seasoning in the book to create a bowl of hearty and smoky chili that is just begging for the toppings of your choice.

"Jackfruit is a hidden gem in my book," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, adding, "I use it often to create plant-based dishes that are similar to classic favorites but higher in nutrients without sacrificing flavor." Hahn will walk you through tips for handling jackfruit, so all you need to worry about is what toppings you're going to adorn your vegan chili with.