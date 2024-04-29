Vegan Tahini Ranch Dressing Recipe

Ranch dressing may be one of the nation's favorite condiments, especially in the Midwest — this region consumes more of the stuff than anywhere else. One group, however, may be missing out, as vegans can't eat the standard kind of ranch dressing that's typically made with buttermilk. Here, however, developer Julianne De Witt makes her ranch dressing recipe plant-based by using coconut yogurt. She describes this dairy-free substance as having a similar consistency to that of Greek yogurt but assures us that it doesn't make the dressing taste like coconut.

Yet another ingredient De Witt uses to flavor her ranch dressing is the Middle Eastern or Mediterranean style of sesame paste known as tahini. Not only does it have a nutty flavor, but it's also high in healthy fats, manganese, phosphorus, and Vitamins B1 and B6. Coconut yogurt is rich in calcium, so these ingredients combine to make a creamy and light dip. The vegan ranch is also easy to make, as it takes just five minutes to stir the ingredients together.