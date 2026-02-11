Best Costco New Arrivals For Your February 2026 Shopping List

Love is in the air at Costco this month, and even if you're not really a Valentine's Day person, you're bound to fall head over heels for one of the stores's all-new grocery and kitchen items. For February of 2026, the warehouse chain is packed with exciting snacks, frozen meals, canned drinks, and even some cute drinkware that have shoppers buzzing on social media.

As you might expect for February, Costco's product lineup contains a few sweet treats, including two new bakery items that are sure to steal your heart (or that of a special someone). But if chocolates and cookies rarely find their way into your shopping cart, you'll be glad to see some new affordable healthy snacks you should buy at Costco, some of which can't be found anywhere else.

The warehouse has also stocked a fresh array of everyday staples, from protein-packed pasta to the perfect container set for anyone looking to get into meal prep. Costco's best Valentine's Day gifts of 2026 are obviously seasonal offerings, so be sure to write down your favorites and head to your local store before they sell out and break your heart.