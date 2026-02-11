Best Costco New Arrivals For Your February 2026 Shopping List
Love is in the air at Costco this month, and even if you're not really a Valentine's Day person, you're bound to fall head over heels for one of the stores's all-new grocery and kitchen items. For February of 2026, the warehouse chain is packed with exciting snacks, frozen meals, canned drinks, and even some cute drinkware that have shoppers buzzing on social media.
As you might expect for February, Costco's product lineup contains a few sweet treats, including two new bakery items that are sure to steal your heart (or that of a special someone). But if chocolates and cookies rarely find their way into your shopping cart, you'll be glad to see some new affordable healthy snacks you should buy at Costco, some of which can't be found anywhere else.
The warehouse has also stocked a fresh array of everyday staples, from protein-packed pasta to the perfect container set for anyone looking to get into meal prep. Costco's best Valentine's Day gifts of 2026 are obviously seasonal offerings, so be sure to write down your favorites and head to your local store before they sell out and break your heart.
Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake
It's always a glorious day when a new dessert hits the Costco bakery, and the Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel Cheesecake has a grand appearance that makes it extra special. Made of caramel cheesecake, a graham cracker crust, whipped topping, and a salted caramel drizzle, this treat is already getting glowing reviews for its irresistible flavor. When our taste tester ranked popular Costco cakes, its plain cheesecake barely missed first place, so we can only imagine how delicious this dressed-up version tastes.
Dorothy's Kitchen Italian Sausage & Tortellini Soup
Costco's line of prepared meals can be a serious lifesaver on weeknights, and the new Dorothy's Kitchen Italian Sausage & Tortellini Soup is perfect for the cold weather that's still sticking around. Made with sausage, cheese tortellini, tomatoes, and spinach in a rich broth, it's a hot, comforting all-in-one meal to get you through the dregs of winter. You can find a two-pack of 24-ounce containers in the refrigerated section at your local warehouse.
Filled Heart Madeleines
If you think Costco's Valentine's Day cookies couldn't get more basic, these utterly adorable Filled Heart Madeleines more than make up for it. Each box comes with six red raspberry madeleines filled with raspberry and three more with a chocolate drizzle and Nutella-like chocolate hazelnut filling. Shoppers call these little cakes moist and amazingly delicious, and love that the red madeleines contain no artificial dyes, using beet concentrate for coloring instead.
LesserEvil Garlic Parmesan Organic Popcorn
LesserEvil is a popular healthier snack brand that will satisfy your sweet tooth, but it's also well-known for its organic popcorn. While Costco has sold the brand's buttery Himalayan Gold popcorn before, the Garlic Parmesan flavor is new for February. Made with organic powdered garlic, sea salt, and a dairy-free parmesan flavoring, this super savory, crispy popcorn will surely join the ranks of the best Costco snacks for a movie night at home.
La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee, Strawberry Mocha
Calling iced coffee lovers: Costco has a 12-can pack of La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee in a limited edition Strawberry Mocha flavor. With a light, frothy texture, this drink combines single origin Colombian coffee with milk and notes of strawberry and chocolate. The flavors are perfect for the Valentine's season, yet not too sweet. This drink has already gone semi-viral with rave reviews across social media, so try it before it sells out.
Buitoni Artisan Chef Meatball Panino Stuffed Italian-Style Rolls
Want a filling, delicious lunch that's just like a meatball sub, but a lot neater to eat? Buitoni Meatball Panino Stuffed Italian-Style Rolls hit Costco at the end of January and are a must-try for Italian food lovers. Meatballs, marinara sauce, and mozzarella are stuffed into a bready yet crispy rolls, which can be made melty and hot in the oven, microwave, or air fryer. These cheesy, meaty handheld meals come in a 2-pack for $10.99.
Pandex Fruit Icon Glasses
Costco has just released a fruit-themed dupe for upscale lifestyle store Anthropologie's viral drink glasses with cute 3D icon designs, delivering the same look for a lower price. The Pandex 14-ounce Icon Glasses come in a 4-pack for $24.99, with one strawberry, lemon, orange, and cherry design each. At about $6.25 per glass, these hand-crafted tumblers are more affordable than Anthropologie's $16 per glass version without skimping on that special, artistic charm.
Brami Protein Spaghetti
Brami's high-protein pastas have been sold in fusilli and curly mac shapes at Costco before, and at last, the warehouse is stocking the brand's versatile spaghetti. Made with a combo of Italian wheat and beans, this spaghetti delivers 21 grams of protein and nine grams of fiber in a 3.5-ounce serving. Brami's bronze-cut pastas have a reputation for authentic flavor that's indistinguishable from classic noodles, so this product is sure to please the whole family.
Ruprecht Chinese BBQ-Style Beef Short Ribs
Homemade braised beef short ribs can be totally worth the effort it takes to cook them, but for a faster, more convenient version that still hits the spot, head to Costco for the new Ruprecht Chinese BBQ-Style Beef Short Ribs. The meat is cooked sous vide for maximum tenderness and coated in sweet, tangy, Chinese barbeque style sesame sauce. You get 4 pounds of ready-to-eat ribs for just $8.99 to $9.49, depending on your location.
Tupperware 40-piece Meal Prep Set
To save space in the kitchen and make meal prepping so much easier, Costco's Tupperware 40-piece Meal Prep Set covers all your food storage needs. This online-exclusive set offers leakproof, durable, BPA-free containers of various sizes in cheery pink, orange, and green colors. Their stackability makes them effortless to store in the pantry or fridge, and the semi-transparent material lets you see what's inside so you don't have to label everything.
Alo Passion Fruit + Peach Aloe Vera Sparkling Juice Drinks
If you're bored with standard sodas and sparkling waters, Costco has a new and exciting find for you: a 12-can pack of Alo Passion Fruit + Peach Aloe Vera Sparkling Juice Drinks for $16.49. These refreshing beverages contain 63% real passion fruit and peach juice, with the rest being mostly carbonated water and fresh aloe vera pulp. Aloe juice is full of antioxidants and may have benefits for skin elasticity, as well as oral and digestive health.
Bobo's Oatmeal Pie Bars
Joining Costco's existing lineup of Bobo's all-natural, oat-based snacks are the Bobo's Oatmeal Pie Bars. Each box comes with 13 apple pie-inspired bars and 13 cherry pie bars, made with a oat crust wrapped around fruit fillings. They're gluten, dairy, and animal product free, and would be a great wholesome treat for kids or a nice, sweet bite to take on a hike or errand run.