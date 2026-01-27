The 13 Absolute Best Costco Valentine's Day Gifts In 2026

In preparation for Valentine's Day, Costco can help savvy shoppers save money buying thoughtful gifts. Whether you're planning a romantic date night at home or wanting to surprise a loved one with a tasty present, the budget-minded warehouse is stocked with theme-appropriate purchases for hosts, gourmands, and practicing chefs. Pre-assembled gift boxes of caviar, sweets, and crunchy snacks can help turn this holiday into a memorable one without breaking the bank, proving the sweetest moments don't need to cost a small fortune — even if they look fancy plated on a dish or carted to the park for a picnic.

To help you navigate wide and busy store aisles, we've compiled a list of purchases that just might impress those expecting something sweet or savory. Simply add a note or pretty bow to your buy, and your present can be ready to hand over to your special someone. Some of these items offer several packages in one purchase, which can allow you to stock up for your next house party or stash something away for yourself.