The 13 Absolute Best Costco Valentine's Day Gifts In 2026
In preparation for Valentine's Day, Costco can help savvy shoppers save money buying thoughtful gifts. Whether you're planning a romantic date night at home or wanting to surprise a loved one with a tasty present, the budget-minded warehouse is stocked with theme-appropriate purchases for hosts, gourmands, and practicing chefs. Pre-assembled gift boxes of caviar, sweets, and crunchy snacks can help turn this holiday into a memorable one without breaking the bank, proving the sweetest moments don't need to cost a small fortune — even if they look fancy plated on a dish or carted to the park for a picnic.
To help you navigate wide and busy store aisles, we've compiled a list of purchases that just might impress those expecting something sweet or savory. Simply add a note or pretty bow to your buy, and your present can be ready to hand over to your special someone. Some of these items offer several packages in one purchase, which can allow you to stock up for your next house party or stash something away for yourself.
The Chai Box Gift Set
When you want to make chai that tastes like it came from a coffee shop or give someone that gift, The Chai Box gift set includes chai concentrate, loose leaf masala chai, a traditional loose leaf tea blend, and a package of bourbon chocolate biscuits. The set also contains a stainless-steel steeper. It's an online-only buy and you do have to order it in advance to get it before Valentine's Day.
Caviar gift sets
Even if you've never eaten caviar, Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight and Plaza Osetra's gift set help you serve caviar like you know what you're doing. Both gift sets contain vacuum-sealed jars of caviar that keep in the fridge for 2 days after opening and up to two months unopened. In addition to different caviar and smoked sturgeon, Tsar Nicoulai's set contains crème fraîche and blini. Plaza Osetra's Caviar is packaged in a thermal tote for easy transport.
A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collection
Making cheesecake truffles from scratch requires several hours, but A'cappella Cheesecake Truffle Collection offers 24 truffles in three flavors — chocolate, strawberry, and classic New York — without you needing to melt chocolate or wash mixing bowls. The pieces are made by hand in small batches with natural ingredients, like Fair-Trade chocolate and fresh cream, and are only available oline. What says Happy Valentine's Day more than a box of chocolates?
Best of Hawaii Gift Set
For those with savory inclinations, there are plenty of Valentine's gifts that aren't chocolate. The Best of Hawaii Gift Set is an online-only order that sends snacks straight from Hawaii to your door. The package contains honey roasted macadamia nuts, caramel macadamia popcorn, Choco Mochi, Mele Macs, and chocolate covered pineapple. Consider brewing some coffee with beans from the island of Molokai to enhance your overall gift.
David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways
If you want to recognize several people in your life this Valentine's Day, David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways is a smart buy. In one purchase, you get three tins of powdered sugar-coated pecan cookies totaling 6 pounds. Made with butter and pecan chunks, these sweet morsels are ready to dip into warm cups of coffee or tea.
Godiva Goldmark Collection of assorted chocolates
For a tried-and-true present (online purchase only), Godiva Goldmark Collection assorted box of chocolates packs 36 pieces of various Godiva flavors into one pretty package that has customers raving. The box includes dark, white, and milk chocolate bites made with hazelnut, almond, raspberry, and coconut.
Ferrero Rocher
Ferrero Rocher is a classic among store-bought boxed chocolates, and these 12-count boxes of the famed milk chocolate hazelnut candy help make gift giving easy. Pieces are individually wrapped so you can sneak chocolates into a loved one's handbag or place one discreetly on a desk. You get three sets in each Costco purchase, so you can treat yourself and have enough to surprise friends — or stash a box away for later.
Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
Truffles are aromatic ingredients that can spruce up dishes, and Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set can help home chefs up their culinary game. Recognized as one of Oprah's favorites, this online-only purchase includes black truffle flavored dipping oil, sauce, salt, pasta, glaze, and risotto. All from Italy, this ribbon-wrapped gift set is conveniently packaged in a stylish reuseable tray, encouraging the receiver to taste la dolce vita without having to look for their passport.
Stonewall Kitchen New England Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set
Who doesn't love easy pancakes? Available only online, the Stonewall Kitchen New England Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set is the kind of gift you could buy multiples of. Farmhouse pancake and waffle mix, Wild Maine blueberry jam, and maple syrup are packaged with a melamine batter bowl and metal whisk to help make morning batches of pancakes even easier. You may want to pick up an extra for yourself.
David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack
While you can make chocolate chunk cookies from scratch, you can pick up David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack that has shoppers have thoroughly enjoyed. The dozen cookies feature large chocolate chunks, and you get a tray of chocolate ganache-topped brownies packed with walnuts, peanut butter chips, and chocolate chips. There's enough to hand out to neighbors or you can freeze them for up to six months.
Dilettante's Premium Chocolate Gift 4-tier Tower
If you can't make decisions, Dilettante's Premium Chocolate Gift 4-tier Tower offers three pounds of different handmade chocolates, available online. With treats like milk chocolate caramel thins, pretzel clusters, truffles, dark chocolate coconut almonds and blueberries, and dark chocolate espresso beans, even picky eaters will find something to enjoy. If you're planning on hosting a Valentine's Day party, set out cute dishes filled with these snacks for guests to nibble on.
Ethel M Chocolates Truffles Collection
Ethel M Chocolates Truffles Collection is so pretty you may hesitate to eat the designer pieces, but the 2-pack offers 24 pieces to sample. Each piece is hand-brushed with cocoa butter, and includes flavors like Kona espresso, honey, vanilla, and cinnamon pecan. Available online and packaged in boxes with a tasteful bow, this gift needs little else to present. Some Costco shoppers admitted to gifting one and keeping the second.
Vacaville Fruit Company
For those who want to skip chocolates, Vacaville Fruit Company (online only) comes to the rescue with a fruit and nut tray ideal for snacking and hosting. Peaches, pears, plums, apples, pineapple, kiwi, apricots, raisins, prunes, and dates are packaged along with salami Sopressata, garlic cheese, roasted and smoked almonds, and cashews. Should you have leftovers, you can make no-bake snack bars or trail mix to munch on during movie night.