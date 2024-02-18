No-Bake Dates And Oats Snack Bars Recipe
It's no surprise that having nutritious snacks readily available will keep you from grabbing something that isn't the best choice. Bars are a handy snack choice, and if they're made with the right ingredients they can help you stay aligned with your wellness goals and give you a boost in energy when you need it most. Given their portability, it's easy to grab one on your way out the door to pack for a hike or eat for a quick breakfast. Buying pre-made bars is an option but making them at home allows you to use wholesome ingredients and avoid the additives found in processed foods.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for no-bake dates and oats snack bars and says, "As a general rule, I try to avoid processed snacks. I have a long list of homemade options that are easy to make and taste so much better than store-bought items. These snack bars offer a naturally sweet flavor from the dates and have an excellent chewy texture. They are a rich source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats and provide you with a delicious and nourishing snack." They are also naturally vegan and gluten-free.
Gather the ingredients for no-bake dates and oats snack bars
To make this recipe, start by picking up some medjool dates. "I like buying the medjool dates in the produce section of the store and I always have plenty on hand in my fridge for making these bars," Hahn shares.
The dry goods that you'll need are rolled oats, slivered almonds, cacao nibs, nut butter, maple syrup, and cinnamon. "When you are looking for cacao nibs be sure to scan the label and make sure there is no added sugar. I like to always buy organic oats since the non-organic versions are typically heavily sprayed with glyphosate," Hahn remarks.
Step 1: Soak the dates
Add boiling water to the dates and let them sit for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Discard the soaking water and pits
Discard the soaking water and remove and discard the pits.
Step 3: Blend the dates in a food processor
Add the dates to a food processor and blend until they are broken down.
Step 4: Mix the dates with the almonds and oats
Transfer the dates to a large bowl and add the oats, almonds, and cacao nibs. Mix with your hands to combine.
Step 5: Heat the maple syrup
In a small pot, combine the almond butter, maple syrup, and cinnamon and heat at medium for 5 minutes or until smooth.
Step 6: Add this to the oat mixture
Pour this mixture into the bowl with the oat mixture and stir to combine.
Step 7: Spread the mixture in a pan or a bar mold
Spread the mixture into a parchment-lined 8 x 8-inch pan or into a silicone bar mold.
Step 8: Cover and freeze
Press firmly then cover and put in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Step 9: Serve or store the bars
If you have used a pan, slice into 8 bars and serve or store. If you have used a silicone mold, pop out of the mold and serve. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.
What is the best way to store the no-bake dates and oats snack bars?
Proper storage is essential to ensure the freshness and longevity of your no-bake oat and date snack bars. The best way to store these bars is in a container with a tight-sealing lid to prevent exposure to air, which can lead to loss of moisture and potential staleness. Additionally, consider placing a piece of parchment paper between each layer of bars to prevent them from sticking together. You can also wrap each one in parchment paper so they are ready to take on the go or pack in a lunch box.
"You can store the bars in the fridge, and they will last well for up to 2 weeks, or store them in the freezer and they will last for 2-3 months. I usually just keep mine in the freezer where they stay nice and chewy and don't need to be thawed before eating. If you are packing them for later in the day, they will be fine at room temperature," Hahn explains.
How can I customize the no-bake dates and oats snack bars?
Customizing your plant-based snack bars is easy and opens the door to a world of delicious variations. To start, if you are looking for a nut-free option, you can easily substitute the slivered almonds for pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds and use seed butter instead of peanut or almond butter.
For extra protein, you can add 1-2 tablespoons of chia seeds, hemp seeds, or ground flax seeds. For a fruity flavor, consider mixing in dried fruits like raisins, dried cranberries, dried cherries, or chopped dried apricots. To elevate the chocolatey goodness, you can swap cacao nibs for cacao chips which are larger in size, or you can use standard chocolate chips. To keep this recipe plant-based look for dairy-free, vegan chocolate chips or chunks. Adjust the sweetness by tweaking the amount of maple syrup based on your preference. For a hint of warmth, increase the cinnamon or use other spices like nutmeg or cardamom.
- 15 medjool dates
- 1 ½ cups rolled oats
- 1 cup slivered almonds
- ¼ cup cacao nibs
- ¼ cup almond butter
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Add boiling water to the dates and let them sit for 15 minutes.
- Discard the soaking water and remove and discard the pits.
- Add the dates to a food processor and blend until they are broken down.
- Transfer the dates to a large bowl and add the oats, almonds, and cacao nibs. Mix with your hands to combine.
- In a small pot, combine the almond butter, maple syrup, and cinnamon and heat at medium for 5 minutes or until smooth.
- Pour this mixture into the bowl with the oat mixture and stir to combine.
- Spread the mixture into a parchment lined 8 x 8-inch pan or into a silicone bar mold.
- Press firmly then cover and put in the freezer for 30 minutes.
- If you have used a pan, slice into 8 bars and serve or store. If you have used a silicone mold, pop out of the mold and serve. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.
|Calories per Serving
|339
|Total Fat
|12.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.1 g
|Total Sugars
|37.1 g
|Sodium
|3.4 mg
|Protein
|7.9 g