No-Bake Dates And Oats Snack Bars Recipe

It's no surprise that having nutritious snacks readily available will keep you from grabbing something that isn't the best choice. Bars are a handy snack choice, and if they're made with the right ingredients they can help you stay aligned with your wellness goals and give you a boost in energy when you need it most. Given their portability, it's easy to grab one on your way out the door to pack for a hike or eat for a quick breakfast. Buying pre-made bars is an option but making them at home allows you to use wholesome ingredients and avoid the additives found in processed foods.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for no-bake dates and oats snack bars and says, "As a general rule, I try to avoid processed snacks. I have a long list of homemade options that are easy to make and taste so much better than store-bought items. These snack bars offer a naturally sweet flavor from the dates and have an excellent chewy texture. They are a rich source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats and provide you with a delicious and nourishing snack." They are also naturally vegan and gluten-free.