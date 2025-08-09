Our Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans Recipe Only Requires 2 Ingredients

For many of us, there's no better way to wake up than with a warm cup of coffee. Whether you take it black, with a splash of cream, or heavy on sweet milky foam, the essence of the drink always has the same earthy, rich notes of the espresso beans it's made with. Even just the smell is enough to awaken droopy eyelids, the beans alone a jolt of fresh energy. The beans themselves have a strong, bitter flavor that makes them impossible to snack on by themselves — that is, unless you coat them in chocolate.

Snack giants like Trader Joe's have mastered chocolate-covered treats like chocolate-covered espresso beans, the chocolatey coating the perfect balance of sweet for the bitter coffee flavor underneath. The simple snack sometimes comes with quite a high cost, though, but with just a little bit of time, you can make your own with ingredients you likely already have. This recipe, written with Michelle McGlinn, uses just two ingredients to make perfectly chocolatey, energy-packed espresso beans in almost no time, using just your stove and your refrigerator. They're easy, crunchy, sweet, and totally customizable, making them the perfect snack to DIY. Eat them by the handful or use them as a fun decoration for cakes, ice cream, or hot drinks.