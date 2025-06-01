Give Frozen Hot Chocolate A Luxe, Boozy Twist With This Recipe

Hot chocolate may feel like it belongs in the purview of children's treats, but there's nothing about this luxe spiked frozen hot chocolate recipe that feels childish. This frosty, rich, and creamy drink feels as sophisticated as it is spirited.

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, this drink takes inspiration from the milkshakes of our childhood, but goes many steps further. With a base of rich, dark chocolate, extra dark Dutch-processed cocoa powder, whole milk, and a healthy glug of bourbon, it is truly layered and complex in flavor. And the luxurious touch that takes this drink over the top is whipped cream, just like we used to love, but crowned not with an overly sweet cherry but with a rich smattering of more dark chocolate, which forms a nice contrast to the sweetness of the cream.

The resulting drink is the perfect balance between bitter and sweet, a wonderful cross between a cocktail and dessert. If you love malted chocolate milk, you're going to love this boozy take on the frozen hot chocolate.