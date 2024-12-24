White Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Walnut Biscotti Recipe

The Tuscan cookie biscotti is intended to be consumed as an afternoon snack with coffee, which offers the perfect foil to biscotti's dry, crisp texture. There are many tips and techniques for making the perfect biscotti out there in the world. Primarily, the cookie's texture comes from a double bake technique where the dough is first baked as a log and then sliced crosswise into the familiar, oval-like shape and baked again.

In this version, recipe developer Taylor Murray combines the toasty nuttiness of walnuts with the deep, dark flavor of warm espresso. The whole cookie is dipped in a light coating of melted white chocolate to give your bite just a hint of extra sweetness. Follow along as we make a batch of these delectable cookies from scratch. This recipe uses the genius technique of blooming espresso in melted butter to help extract the flavor without watering down the dough.