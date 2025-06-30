Espresso Vs Coffee: The Difference Explained
If you frequent cafes, you've probably seen menus offering espresso and coffee as separate beverages, despite espresso being coffee. This is because the two terms work rather like the terms square and rectangle — all espresso is coffee, but not all coffee is espresso. While both are made from coffee beans, they have notable differences in grind size, composition, brewing method, and serving size.
Coffee beans come in a variety of roasts, encompassed by the terms "dark," "medium," and "light." They are ground semi-coarsely before being brewed with water in a 1:18 ratio in a drip machine or pour-over kettle. Espresso beans, meanwhile, come exclusively in dark, and the beans are ground much finer. The grounds-to-water ratio for espresso is 1:2, and espresso machines brew them at high pressure to give the drink its iconic crema foam. The brewing differences make espresso stronger and more flavorful.
While coffee machines tend to brew six to 10 ounces at once, an espresso shot will typically only be one or two ounces. This is because espresso has much more caffeine than coffee; According to Compass Coffee, drip coffee contains about 12 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, while an ounce of espresso has about 63 milligrams. This makes espresso perfect for an instant hit of energy, but it can be easy to overindulge, as the FDA recommends having no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day. If it came in the same serving size as coffee, an espresso would have far too much caffeine.
Uses for espresso vs coffee
Because espresso and coffee have differences in taste and composition, they tend to be used in different ways. Coffee is most commonly just brewed and served hot with creamer, sugar, milk, or flavor syrups to make the taste sweeter. However, it can also be put over ice for iced coffee, and there are even alternate brewing methods that create new drinks, such as cold brew.
Espresso, meanwhile, can be enjoyed on its own, but it is often used as an ingredient for other beverages since a serving of espresso is so small. The most simple variations are an Americano, which simply mixes the espresso with hot water; and a red eye, which adds a shot of espresso into regular coffee. Perhaps the most popular use for espressos, though, is in lattes and cappuccinos. Both pair espresso shots with steamed and foamed milk, but the ratios are different; cappuccinos feature much more foamed milk, while it's merely a topping on a latte. Both drinks are commonly flavored with syrups, and flavored lattes often make up the bulk of a cafe's offerings. There are plenty of other espresso drinks as well, including the flat white, macchiato, espresso con panna, and even Italy's beloved affogato, which combines espresso with ice cream. The possibilities are endless, and there's an espresso drink for (almost) everyone out there.