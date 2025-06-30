Espresso Vs Coffee: The Difference Explained

If you frequent cafes, you've probably seen menus offering espresso and coffee as separate beverages, despite espresso being coffee. This is because the two terms work rather like the terms square and rectangle — all espresso is coffee, but not all coffee is espresso. While both are made from coffee beans, they have notable differences in grind size, composition, brewing method, and serving size.

Coffee beans come in a variety of roasts, encompassed by the terms "dark," "medium," and "light." They are ground semi-coarsely before being brewed with water in a 1:18 ratio in a drip machine or pour-over kettle. Espresso beans, meanwhile, come exclusively in dark, and the beans are ground much finer. The grounds-to-water ratio for espresso is 1:2, and espresso machines brew them at high pressure to give the drink its iconic crema foam. The brewing differences make espresso stronger and more flavorful.

While coffee machines tend to brew six to 10 ounces at once, an espresso shot will typically only be one or two ounces. This is because espresso has much more caffeine than coffee; According to Compass Coffee, drip coffee contains about 12 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, while an ounce of espresso has about 63 milligrams. This makes espresso perfect for an instant hit of energy, but it can be easy to overindulge, as the FDA recommends having no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day. If it came in the same serving size as coffee, an espresso would have far too much caffeine.