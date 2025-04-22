The 11 Best Whole Bean Espressos You Can Buy On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
I, like many, take my coffee very seriously. While you can settle for a life of lackluster brews and espressos that taste more like dirt than coffee, there is certainly no reason to. The foundation of any good cup of coffee? The beans you brew it with.
Coffee beans come in all shapes, sizes, and roasts, some of which are better suited for one job than others. For example, compared to normal coffee beans, espresso beans are roasted longer, ground more finely, and brewed under pressure; this yields a highly concentrated and flavorful shot that can be sipped solo or used as the base for a milky beverage, like a cappuccino or a latte. Factors like origin, freshness, and the type of coffee used will all alter the flavor of an espresso shot and can separate one brand from the other.
If you peruse Amazon, you'll find many different whole bean espressos to choose from. But not all of these beans are worth buying. To offer advice on which beans are worth investing in and brewing at home, I sampled some of the most highly-reviewed whole bean espressos on Amazon. As I brewed, sipped, and savored each one, I considered whether the flavor, aroma, mouthfeel, and freshness of the brew made it a must-have for a home barista.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Lavazza espresso barista gran crema
Ever since my ranking of Lavazza's whole bean coffees, this gran crema has been a daily drinker for me. The intensity is rated a seven out of 10, but don't let that scare you. It's a must-order, whether you're new to the brand or new to espresso drinking as a whole. As its name suggests, the crema that pours from the portafilter is beautiful; it has one of the most impressive pours of any brand I sampled for this review. But its flavor is even more of a triumph. It's oaky and refreshing and doesn't overwhelm your palate with bitterness or sharp flavors.
I enjoy this espresso in a latte or cappuccino, but it's even better as a solo shot. You'll want to sip this one slowly to get a better impression of its flavors and let that subtle chocolatey, mocha-like profile linger around on your taste buds before you swallow it. Even if you don't regularly sip espresso shots, Lavazza's gran crema can make you appreciate the flavor and complexities of a well-made shot.
Lavazza, as a whole, is a reputable coffee company, and you can't go wrong with any of its espresso brews. However, in my review of Lavazza's lineup, I found the gran crema to be leaps and bounds above some of the other espresso beans, simply based on the fact that it was pleasurable to sip on both as a shot and in a milky drink. You'll have to order a bag for yourself and find out which preparation is better.
Purchase Lavazza espresso barista gran crema on Amazon for $25.89
Downeast Coffee Roasters supreme crema
One of my favorite local cafés makes its brews with Downeast Coffee Roasters coffee — and it makes a mean coffee milk iced latte — so I wasn't surprised to see that Amazon customers express a similar love and admiration for this Rhode Island-based brand. Its supreme crema espresso beans, which are one of its darkest roasts, are certainly full-bodied. As I sipped, my taste buds zeroed in on the chocolate and nutty notes, which are the cornerstones of a great dark roast coffee. The flavor isn't as creamy as it could be, but its strong profile makes you forget about that shortcoming very quickly.
I enjoyed that this brew wasn't acidic or expressly bitter, which makes me believe it would be a good candidate for a hot or iced latte or sipped straight from the espresso mug. And, since it's not bitter, it would have wide appeal to coffee drinkers of all palates, even folks who aren't the biggest fans of dark roast. It's also versatile in terms of flavor pairings. For example, the subtle hazelnut flavor would make it a great component for a nutty Nutella-inspired coffee. If you want to swear off corporate coffee, this small coffee roaster is one worth supporting. It's New England coffee at its finest.
Purchase Downeast Coffee Roasters supreme crema on Amazon for $29.99
Blue Bottle Coffee espresso
I knew that this Blue Bottle espresso was going to be a good shot at first sniff. I've never described the aroma of a whole bean coffee as "sweet" before, but this one certainly embodied that sentiment. When I cracked open the bag, my kitchen smelled like a high-quality, bustling coffee shop. It was aromatic, bold, and, yes, sweet.
As I took a whiff of the brewed coffee, which boasted a beautiful and tall crema, I noted that the sweet aromas had melded into something more complex — anisey and maple syrup-like. But that aromatic complexity wasn't the only reason why I liked Blue Bottle's coffee. The mouthfeel was delectably rich, buttery, and undeniably beautiful. Those sweet notes lingered and danced across my taste buds, where they were met with caramel and nutty undertones. Though this selection was a bit more acidic than some of the other brews on the list, it only added to the complexity of this coffee and made it all the more compelling to sip on. It's honey-like and restrained, yet full-bodied and intricate at the same time.
This espresso has a lot going on, so I would recommend enjoying it as a shot — simply because you want to be able to enjoy those flavors in all their glory. I could foresee buying a bag of this coffee to gift to a coffee-loving friend or keeping it on auto-order so you always have fresh beans on hand. I would go as far as to say it was my favorite whole bean espresso on this list.
Purchase Blue Bottle espresso on Amazon for $13.99
San Francisco Bay Coffee espresso roast
San Francisco Bay's coffee is one of the more inexpensive options on this list per ounce, making it a great choice if you are buying a bag of espresso beans for your office's machines or if you go through a ton of coffee at a time. The Central American-sourced Arabica coffee ranks mid-dark on the roast scale, and its beans boast a beautiful oily sheen.
These espresso beans have a beautiful crema that any home barista would marvel at. Its aroma is herbaceous and bright, though it's not overwhelmingly fragrant. I picked up on some minty notes as I went in for a sip and was met with a relatively thin mouthfeel bolstered by mocha-y, chocolate notes on the backend. I picked up a slight citrusy note in this coffee, which is unusual for such a dark roast. I appreciated the way that the citrus flowed into the chocolate and made for a harmonious mouthfeel.
While it's far from the best selection on this list — seeing as how the mouthfeel is thin and the flavors are just poignant enough to be memorable — San Francisco Bay's espresso roast is still a good coffee to buy as a daily sipper. It's not super expensive and robust enough to pair well with an array of milky coffees.
Purchase San Francisco Bay Coffee espresso roast on Amazon for $21.99
Peet's Coffee espresso forte
Peet's is one of the most reputable names in coffee, so it's no surprise that at least one product would make it onto this list of the best whole bean espressos. The label touts this coffee as having a bright tanginess with subtle notes of hazelnut on the backend. And that tasting description is certainly what I got from every sip of espresso forte.
The mouthfeel of this espresso isn't as full as some of the others on this list, which leads me to believe it would be a better fit for a latte rather than a straight shot. Its flavor is dirty — but not in a bad way. There are poignant notes of rich, mossy Earth, compounded with some of those nutty undertones. Though, as the label suggests, hazelnut was certainly not the flavor that was at the forefront. Instead, it lends a supportive, helping hand and assists this espresso in reaching its fullest potential.
This is one espresso that you can only really appreciate if you like the puts-hair-on-your-chest dark roasts of the world. I appreciate this coffee tastes like it was slow-roasted at a local shop rather than made by a corporate coffee giant. Even a novice espresso maker could craft some tasty beverages with it.
Purchase Peet's Coffee espresso forte on Amazon for $28.99
Black Rifle Coffee Company AK espresso
Usually, I wouldn't recommend anyone consume a food with a skull on the bag. But this is one coffee that you're going to want to add to your Amazon cart — only if you're a fan of very, very strong espresso. Despite the strength of this medium roast (which I honestly don't believe is a medium roast), there is a balanced acidity and tang that I enjoy.
Rarely do I indulge in an espresso that actually delivers an orange or floral flavor, but this one offered all that and more. It's not expressly bitter, and this Columbian-Brazilian blend can be used for either drip or espresso brewing, which adds to its versatility. This espresso doesn't have a full mouthfeel or an innate creaminess, so I wouldn't recommend using it for something like an espresso martini. But you'll be in good hands if you can nail making the perfect latte with it.
Purchase Black Rifle Coffee Company's AK espresso on Amazon for $14.99
Allegro Coffee organic espresso Sierra
I'm surprised that I hadn't heard about Allegro Coffee until now. This organic, Rainforest Alliance-certified medium roast is an excellent addition to any espresso aficionado's bean stash. It has a mild, well-tempered flavor that's brimming with caramelized sugar notes and an earthy bitterness. I believe part of the reason why this espresso has a more bitter and acidic flavor than others on this list is because it embodies the definition of a true medium roast. This would be appealing for folks who don't want a heavy, syrupy dark roast for their homemade cappuccino or who are transitioning from drip coffees to espressos.
This brew is complex and light, yet still has plenty of flavorful and heavy notes that make it worth brewing up as an espresso rather than a drip. Moreover, the fact that these beans are priced so affordably — and because, unlike other brews, it comes in a smaller package — would make it an easy coffee to buy "just to try," before you form your opinion about it.
Purchase Allegro Coffee organic espresso Sierra on Amazon for $11.99
Death Wish Coffee Co. espresso roast
This coffee from Death Wish was eye-opening in more ways than one. I expected, based on the brand's name and the skull and crossbones motif on the packaging, that this was going to be the darkest espresso that I tried for the ranking. But its flavor wasn't nearly as syrupy or heavy as I expected. I could parcel out some notes of tasty milk chocolate, which was more rich than it was floral. This organic coffee has a full mouthfeel that, while not as compelling as Blue Bottle's offering, still offered an impeccable sipping experience.
That being said, the coffee flavor is bold, dark, and assertive. I could foresee using this coffee for baked goods – or in any place where you want that espresso flavor to really stand out. While it might not win over the hearts and taste buds of a devoted light roast coffee fan, it's still a wonderfully flavorful and expressive espresso that would be excellent for sipping as a shot, in an espresso martini, or stirred into a milky latte.
Purchase Death Wish Coffee Co. espresso roast on Amazon for $17.48
Starbucks whole bean espresso
Starbucks isn't a cheap coffee chain to visit, so it's nice knowing that you can buy some of its beans and add them to your home brewing repertoire. These beans would appeal to a beginner home barista who just bought their first espresso machine or someone whose definition of good coffee centers around the flat white that they always get from their local chain coffee spot.
I would also venture to say that this brand's popularity on Amazon is correlated to brand recognition; people want their Starbucks fix at home, and the coffee satisfies that itch. If you consider yourself an espresso aficionado, I think you're better off selecting another option on this list. It's a solid and affordably-priced bag of beans to order if you need something to get you through a couple of days without your brand-name, luxury brew. Starbucks fans will certainly love it because it embodies the full-body bitterness that the coffee conglomerate is known for.
These beans are very oily and dark in color. This comes through on the palate as an earthy and drip-coffee-esque flavor. It's a touch acrid, which doesn't make it my pick for sipping as a shot. It would be used for recreating Starbucks drinks at home, like Frappuccinos or blended coffee beverages where its flavor could be subdued by other sweeteners, milks, and add-ins.
Purchase Starbucks whole bean espresso on Amazon for $13.63
Supreme by Bustelo whole bean espresso
You may associate Café Bustelo with the yellow coffee can, but it turns out that the coffee giant also makes a range of whole bean and bagged coffees – including its Supreme by Bustelo espresso-style coffee. This dark roast coffee boasts a very bold espresso flavor, along with a strong cinnamon undercurrent. It's one of my favorite offerings from the big-name coffee chains on this list, as it is very bold and delivers on its "dark roast" promise.
I could see how the Supreme by Bustelo could be a bit acrid and bitter to be enjoyable, but the brand was able to roast this coffee just right so that it has flavorful and laid-back notes. However, it lacks the smoothness and complexity of other brands on this list, so I would suggest using it for baking, espresso drinks, or in instances where you need a bit of coffee flavor but don't want coffee to be the sole flavor milling about. It's also a relatively inexpensive bag, so it would be a great purchase for someone who goes through a ton of beans and doesn't want to shell out the cash for a super high-end espresso brand.
Purchase Supreme by Bustelo whole bean espresso on Amazon for $19.97
Thelmita's single-origin dark roast espresso
This single roast coffee from Honduras was an absolute delight. If you like rich, chocolatey espressos, you're going to want to add this one to your Amazon cart ASAP. The flavor is robust and full; it coats your tongue and the back of your throat in a beautiful and harmonious wave. Like some of the other premium espresso brands on this list, I would recommend drinking this Thelmita's offering straight from your espresso mug to indulge in the fullest expression of its flavors.
As I sipped my way through this shot, I easily picked up on the malty flavor notes and was impressed that it was not at all bitter. The sip was almost creamy, and it's one that I wanted to sit back and enjoy rather than down super quickly. It was a pleasant and well-rounded cup that was a pleasure to drink. I will say that this coffee isn't cheap, but it's one that I would recommend any level of coffee enthusiast try. Its Amazon reviewers clearly have good taste in coffee.
Purchase Thelmita's single-origin dark roast espresso on Amazon for $29.97
Methodology
To come up with a list of whole bean espresso beans to test, I first browsed the highest-rated offerings on Amazon. The beans all have at least a four-star review on Amazon and have been widely-praised by customers for their flavor, aroma, and overall enjoyability.
Once I had the beans on hand, I cracked open the bags and brewed them on the same day for optimal freshness. I used my Ninja Luxe espresso machine to brew each one, using the same grind and brew settings to level the playing field as much as possible. Once the shots finished brewing, I took note of their aroma before slowly sipping and swirling each around my mouth. While I didn't "rank" these beans, I still wanted to compare their flavor, mouthfeel, complexities, and value to one another, as well as other brews I've had in the past. All the beans included on this list have enough of the aforementioned qualities to warrant purchasing them.