The 11 Best Whole Bean Espressos You Can Buy On Amazon

I, like many, take my coffee very seriously. While you can settle for a life of lackluster brews and espressos that taste more like dirt than coffee, there is certainly no reason to. The foundation of any good cup of coffee? The beans you brew it with.

Coffee beans come in all shapes, sizes, and roasts, some of which are better suited for one job than others. For example, compared to normal coffee beans, espresso beans are roasted longer, ground more finely, and brewed under pressure; this yields a highly concentrated and flavorful shot that can be sipped solo or used as the base for a milky beverage, like a cappuccino or a latte. Factors like origin, freshness, and the type of coffee used will all alter the flavor of an espresso shot and can separate one brand from the other.

If you peruse Amazon, you'll find many different whole bean espressos to choose from. But not all of these beans are worth buying. To offer advice on which beans are worth investing in and brewing at home, I sampled some of the most highly-reviewed whole bean espressos on Amazon. As I brewed, sipped, and savored each one, I considered whether the flavor, aroma, mouthfeel, and freshness of the brew made it a must-have for a home barista.

