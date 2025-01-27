Review: The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Is A Must-Have For Novice Home Baristas

The first product I made with the Luxe Café Premier series machine was an espresso. And boy oh boy, was it a journey. After the fiasco with the grinder not grinding because the double basket was missing, it was finally time to do a "test run" of the grind settings. Because this Ninja comes with Barista Assist Technology, it requires you to run a test batch on its default grind setting (12) before it actually calibrates to the right brew setting fit for your beverage. When I brewed the espresso as a size 12, I got maybe an eighth of a shot of espresso from the machine. I had thought that I did something wrong, and when I went to try again, I noticed that the recommended brew setting had changed to 20.

This machine may just be smarter than I am — and at this point, I'm not questioning it. The shot that I brewed with the 20 setting was really tasty, yet a bit over-extracted for my liking. So, when I went to see what my brew settings had adjusted to, I was happy to see that the recommended number reached a happy minimum of 17. That being said, the coffee I got that brewed on a 20 was still excellent for an at-home coffee machine; if I was served it in an expensive coffee shop, I certainly wouldn't complain about it.

The other important thing that was worthy of note with this machine is that attaching the portafilter and basket to the group head requires seemingly superhuman strength. When I did it, I really did think that I was going to break it because of how hard I had to push to align the pieces and set the portafilter into place. It's not necessarily a bad thing — it's just something to be aware of if you decide you want to purchase this machine yourself.

