The Tasty Non-Dairy Milk That Doesn't Froth Well

Picture this: You run out to the grocery store and grab rice milk to try for your next homemade latte. You get home, get a pot of coffee brewing (or the personalized Nespresso brew of your liking) and pour the rice milk into a frother, only to look down and see what looks like warm white water with a few bubbles — bummer. While rice milk is definitely one of the tastier non-dairy options, it's actually one of the worst milk frother offenders, but we have some tips on how to make it work.

A successful foam is achieved by warming milk up, causing proteins to expand and surround the air bubbles your frother creates. Combined with the thickness of the milk fat, you are left with a nice foam to pour over your coffee. Rice milk, however, is critically lacking both protein and fat, which are crucial to stable foam. This is because rice milk is simply milled rice and water (and maybe a thickener) combined to yield a naturally sweet and nutty result thanks to carbohydrates turning into sugar. It's great for flavor but not so much for your at-home latte.

On its own, rice milk might not give you that satisfying voluminous foam, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to achieve; you'll just need to call on a few of the old reliables in the plant-based milk world (and if you need some extra help navigating said world, we've broken down 19 different types of plant-based milk for you to explore).