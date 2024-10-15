Coffee Vs Espresso Beans: What's The Difference?

Most coffee connoisseurs know the difference between drinking a cup of coffee and drinking a shot of espresso. If not, it can be a shock when experiencing the flavor, density, and intensity of an unadorned espresso drink sans a lot of cream and sugar. But long before any type of coffee begins bubbling, brewing, steeping, or expressing into a cup, the flavor wheel is turning. And it all starts with the beans themselves.

As it turns out, how you prepare the coffee drink is secondary to how the coffee beans get roasted, as well as how they're eventually ground. Somewhere in that magic circle of java precision, beans receive their designations as either espresso beans or coffee beans in varying roast levels, from light to medium, dark, or extra dark. Paired with the chosen grind levels, this is what makes a core difference in the espresso and coffee drinks you love, well before they're embellished with foams, sweeteners, and flavors.

Intricacies abound in the ever-fascinating journey from coffee cherry to roasted coffee beans, and, finally, to that steaming elixir in your cup. But a cut-to-the-chase explanation helps define the core differences between espresso and coffee beans. First comes the roasting. While they start out the same, espresso beans get roasted considerably longer than standard coffee beans, reaching what's considered a dark or extra dark roast level. Second, there's the grind. While coffee beans get a course grind, espresso beans are under the blades longer, creating a medium-fine or ultra-fine consistency with a powdery texture.