Give Your Morning Coffee A Decadent Upgrade With Nutella

Peanut butter and jelly, peas and carrots, bacon and eggs — some foods just go together. And if you are looking for coffee's special pairing, look no further than your jar of Nutella. This chocolatey, Italian, go-to hazelnut spread may taste good on your toast, but it will also transform your freshly brewed coffee into a sweet treat that will make you love mornings a little bit more. Simply add a spoonful or two to your cup of hot joe and give it a few swirls for a couple of minutes so that it mixes and dissolves. The taste will become sweet, nutty, and chocolatey (though American and European Nutella jars do differ slightly in flavor).

If you like your morning brew in the form of a hot or iced latte, no problem. You can add some Nutella to this drink just as you would your regular cup of coffee. Just scoop some Nutella into your cup, add some hot coffee or espresso, and stir until it is velvety smooth. Then, add your warm frothy or cold milk and you're in business. What you will love about this addition is how your everyday latte suddenly straddles the world of a creamy mocha and a nutty dessert coffee.