9 Lavazza Whole-Bean Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

For many, drinking coffee is a ritualistic experience. When you get stuck in the monotony of waking up, brewing a cup, and then trying to get your life in order, it can be tough to reinvigorate your relationship with coffee and make it something that's more of a simple pleasure than a necessity. As someone who drinks coffee every day (and usually multiple cups), I've come to learn that switching up the beans that I use on a regular basis can help change up my routine just enough for it to make a difference without throwing my entire day off-kilter. The subtle change in flavor, roast, and intensity can really draw my attention to the cup and make the experience of sipping it all the more worthwhile.

One brand that I've been trying and tinkering with more recently is Lavazza. It's been my go-to coffee brand for years now, but I've just recently taken an interest in its variety of whole-bean offerings, which includes a broad scope of coffee and espresso beans. In order to help you decide which of this Italian coffee giant's beans are worth trying, I brewed them up as a double shot of espresso or a cup of drip coffee before smelling and sipping them. As I drank, I considered if the flavor was reflective of the roast listed on the packaging, how complex those flavors were, and whether or not I would buy it again, in order to rank the beans from worst to best.

