The Ultimate Guide To Baking With Coffee

Even the novice baker knows that baking is a precise science — making changes to a recipe is often not as easy as a simple substitution. In the chemistry of baking, every gram of every ingredient matters, and the tiniest change can make or break even the simplest of bakes. That being said, baking is also meant to be fun, and it's natural to want to experiment with even your favorite tried and true recipe. If you've ever scoured the web for tips on making your recipes pop, you've probably run into some common tips, such as using a couple of extra teaspoons of vanilla, adding sour cream into scones, or incorporating coffee into your brownie recipe.

The simple addition of coffee can elevate a lot of recipes. Coffee complements many flavors, like chocolate, whiskey, vanilla, and cinnamon, and while some recipes already call for coffee — take coffee coffee mini pavlovas, for example — those that don't may benefit from the slight flavor kick. If you ever find yourself wanting a hint of the caffeinated beverage in your bakes, there's almost certainly a way to pull it off — but not without considering several factors. As a baker and specialty coffee barista, baking with coffee is one of my favorite ways to enhance my bakes, and I've spent a lot of time (and plenty of trial and error) figuring out the best ways to use coffee to boost my bakes without breaking them.