How To Choose The Best Type Of Coffee To Use For Baking

Coffee isn't just an essential part of our morning routine. It's also a perfect dessert pairing. Coffee's rich, complex flavor balances the sweetness in desserts while enhancing underlying flavors like baking spices, chocolate, vanilla, and nuts. Consequently, it's not just a great drink to sip with a slice of cake, but a secret ingredient in many baked goods. We consulted pastry chef and co-owner of Black Box Bakery in Denver, Arielle Israel, for guidance on how to use coffee as a baked good ingredient.

Chef Israel told Tasting Table that the type of coffee to use depends on the item you are making. You can either use coffee grounds for infusions or as brewed coffee to add as a wet ingredient, or espresso powder as a dry ingredient. Espresso powder has a much more notable coffee flavor that will stand up to other robust dessert flavors. Israel says that she uses it "for ganaches and other items where we don't want to strain out the espresso."

However, coffee grounds are inedible, and you can't add them to the dry ingredients of baked goods. So, "coffee grounds would be used as an infusion and would be strained out of the liquid it is being steeped in." Essentially, you can add a shot of freshly brewed drip coffee or espresso to batter. While liquid coffee will uphold the proper moisture level in cakes, Israel admits that it'll add a more subtle coffee flavor that won't be the star of the show.