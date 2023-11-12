Swedish Cardamom Buns (Kardemummabullar) Recipe

Swedish cardamom buns are sweet, savory, fluffy, and crunchy – - all in one! They're the perfect addition to morning coffee or afternoon tea. The twisty buns are easy and fun to make while simultaneously looking very impressive.

The crushed cardamom is actually an Indian spice that Vikings brought back to Scandinavia; it is a popular spice in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries. It is used in many baked goods in a similar way to Americans' use of cinnamon. Recipe developer Leah Maroney, who brings us this recipe for Swedish cardamom buns (called "Kardemummabullar") loves the spiciness of the cardamom. "It's a unique and fragrant flavor that I love using in place of other sweet and savory baking spices," she says. The cardamom is added both to the dough and the filling, so it's present throughout the rolls.

The butter and sugar in the filling add a nice flakiness and crunch to the outside of the rolls while the inside remains puffy and soft. Maroney says, "If you're looking to make them even softer, cook them closer together in a buttered baking dish, more like cinnamon rolls." Make the dough ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake. Just make sure to bring the dough to room temperature before shaping and baking so that it's easier to work with.