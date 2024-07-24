Give Iced Coffee A Subtle Spiced Flavor With Cinnamon Ice Cubes

No matter the time of the season, for many, iced coffee is life. The veritable caffeine fiend will gladly imbibe a chilly beverage so long as it gives them the necessary oomph to keep plugging away at their day. If you, too, are an iced coffee aficionado, then you're likely always looking for ways to add more flavor to your iced coffee without watering it down. If you think a hint of spice is nice, you'll be glad to know that a pinch of cinnamon can transform your morning cup of coffee.

To solidify this dash of cinnamon into something more substantial, look no further than cinnamon ice cubes, the perfect way to perk up your iced coffee and give it just the right amount of zing from warming spices while still keeping the whole thing cool. Cinnamon ice cubes work well in iced coffee because they infuse more flavor into your coffee as they melt rather than diluting the beverage as regular water-based ice cubes do. There are several different ways to make your own cinnamon ice cubes for an extra special addition to your favorite cold cuppa Joe.