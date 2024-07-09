The Crucial Step To Take Before Adding Instant Coffee To Melting Chocolate

If you love chocolate and you also love coffee, then you're already probably a fan of coffee-flavored chocolate. But what you might not know is how simple it is to make it at home. In fact, all you really need are chocolate chips (or any chocolate to melt) along with instant coffee.

You may be wondering if all you have to do is mix the instant coffee into the chocolate — the answer is yes, but there's a crucial step you have to take first. Because the instant coffee won't dissolve into the chocolate, you want to make sure that it's as fine as possible so that the granules aren't noticeable when you bite into the chocolate. One way to do this is to use a mortar and pestle — if you're unfamiliar with the mortar and pestle, you can read our guide on everything you need to know about it. But essentially, you place the instant coffee in the mortar (the bowl) and use the pestle (the grinding club) to grind it up finer. If you don't own a mortar and pestle, don't worry — there are other ways to make sure that the instant coffee is super fine. You can also grind it up using a food processor or, if you have one, a spice grinder.

Once the instant coffee is ground up nice and fine, you'll add it directly into the melted chocolate. From there, it's up to you how you would like to use this coffee-infused chocolate.